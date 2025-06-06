Drive Without Driving: Mumbai to Goa Car Ferry On The Horizon? 

Konkan Railway are exploring the possibility of a special roll-on/roll-off (Ro-Ro) train service to ferry cars from Mumbai to Goa





Imagine a scenario where you can take your car from Mumbai to Goa, but without being slowed down by traffic jams and bad roads. Well, that possibility might just become a reality thanks to Konkan Railway as they are considering rolling out a special initiative to ferry private vehicles such as cars and SUVs.

How will this work? Well, the vehicles will be transported on train wagons via Konkan Railway’s ‘Roll-on Roll-off’ (Ro-Ro) service. It is an already existing service used to ferry trucks as they are loaded directly onto train wagons using ramps, with the drivers and cleaners travelling with valid tickets, usually sleeping inside the truck cabin throughout the journey. The current service only operates between Kolad and Mangalore and the train won’t operate until at least 40 trucks are available to ferry.

The reason this initiative is being considered is to have an alternative for travellers against the frequently congested Konkan highway. Will it work? Well, theoretically, it could be an interesting initiative as a trip from Mumbai to Goa could be less taxing and a good way for those who want to avoid highway congestion without giving up the comfort of their own car; especially during the festive season.

While there’s no confirmation yet on whether Konkan Railway will go ahead with this special initiative, the pilot project is slated to be experimented during the upcoming Ganpati festival, which is a peak travel period in the region.