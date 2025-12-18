Citroën Basalt X Road Test Review: More Rocking

Of late, Citroën has been updating its line-up with “X” trims. The Citroën Basalt, too, gets the X treatment and now comes with a revamped cabin and CARA, an all-new AI-based in-car voice assistant. But is it enough to make it a compelling package?

Story: Salman Bargir

Photography: Sanjay Raikar

The Indian customer is a tough nut to crack, and automakers know it well. To crack it open, Citroën, the French carmaker, this time is using a Basalt that’s been hardened with chemical X. We experienced the top-of- the-line Max Turbo AT variant.



Personally, I’ve always liked the way the Citroën Basalt looks. The X retains its distinctive coupé-styled sport utility vehicle (SUV) silhouette, the only visible change at the front being a pair of new LED fog-lamps. Though nearly indistinguishable from the standard Basalt’s halogen units, they complete the all-LED lighting package. At the rear, the “X” suffix on the tailgate is the sole exterior cue distinguishing the Basalt X from the regular model. The real transformation, however, lies inside, where Citroën has made extensive and noticeable updates to the place where you’ll spend most of your time: the cabin.



Approach the Basalt X with the newly designed key fob in your pocket, and its passive entry and exit system automatically unlocks all ingress, egress, and access points as you come within proximity. Step away, and the system secures them again. Citroën calls it “Proxi-Sense”.

Enter inside, and you’re greeted by a far more premium cabin, something the Basalt has long deserved. The dashboard is completely new and features a layered design with a slanted-line texture, gold accents, soft-touch leatherette surfaces, ambient lighting, chrome inserts, and redesigned air-vents. The new tri-tone leatherette upholstery with chevron-pattern stitching and debossed Citroën lettering looks particularly upmarket. The automatic variant’s gear lever, too, has been redesigned. Altogether, these changes visually elevate the cabin, especially the front section. At the rear, adjustable headrests and thigh-support cushions have been carried over but now come trimmed in the new upholstery.

The updates aren’t limited to aesthetics, though; comfort and convenience have received notable upgrades, too. The new seven-inch digital instrument cluster is crisp and easy to read. Cooling ventilation for the front seats performed well and should prove a boon in summer. The push-button start/stop with auto start-stop functionality is a thoughtful addition, operating seamlessly by shutting off the engine at halts and restarting it instantly when needed. Other new inclusions comprise an auto-dimming internal rear-view mirror, cruise control, and the option to upgrade to a 360-degree camera system with seven viewing modes for an additional Rs 25,000.



Mechanically, the car remains unchanged, though this time we tested the automatic avatar. The 110-hp turbo-petrol engine continues to feel peppy; however, unlike the manual’s 190 Nm, this automatic variant benefits from a higher 205 Nm of torque. The refined engine and six-speed transmission work in harmony to deliver a smooth and linear drive. That said, compared to the lighter C3 X, the Basalt X doesn’t feel quite as quick due to its added weight. Once one becomes accustomed to the set- up, though, driving becomes more enjoyable and overtakes are handled with ease. Gearshifts are noticeably slicker in manual mode, and while they don’t replicate the engagement of a true manual shifter, the experience remains satisfying. For those who enjoy the control of a manual but prefer the convenience of an automatic in traffic, this set-up strikes an ideal balance.



As for the suspension, well, it’s a Citroën. The relentless rain, as you may have noticed, was unusually heavy and, more importantly, continued well beyond the usual end of the monsoon, further worsening road conditions. Compared to the C3 X’s sportier tuning, the Basalt X feels noticeably plusher and more comfort-oriented. The damping and rebound are tuned for urban use, allowing it to glide over rough patches and absorb imperfections effectively, without transferring jolts or discomfort often

associated with firmer set-ups. However, at highway speeds, it tends to feel a bit floaty and isn’t particularly confidence-inspiring through corners, partly due to its additional weight. While it may not feel agile, it remains composed, safe, and reassuring on straight stretches. Braking, though not

aggressive or sharp, is progressive and adequate, doing the job without fuss. Overall, the entire set-up feels more suited to a relaxed, family-focused driving style than a spirited one.



The standout feature of Citroën’s “X” series line-up is CARA, a voice assistant the brand describes as an “intelligent co-passenger”. In its own voice, CARA mentions that it has been developed by Stellantis to cater to the occupants’ vehicle-related needs. Citroën says CARA has been specially engineered for the Indian market and can communicate in 52 languages, including several Indian ones. During our interaction, it responded seamlessly to questions in Marathi, Malayalam, and Tamil. To

access CARA, it first needs to be activated via the “My Citroën Connect 2.0” app on a registered smartphone, which then links to the vehicle and enables CARA through the 10.25-inch infotainment display. The assistant comes complimentary for a limited period and is currently exclusive to the

top-end Max Automatic variants of Citroën’s “X” series models. The aforementioned app also provides access to over 40 connected features, including remote start, a-c pre-conditioning, and geo-fencing, among others.



The Basalt X is a much stronger proposition than the standard Basalt, thanks to its cabin upgrades, added technology, and new features. Whether that’s enough, however, depends on what the buyer values most.

The powertrain and chassis remain unchanged, so if your priorities include design, comfort, and tech within this price band, the Basalt X makes a solid case for itself. Citroën has retained the good bits and addressed some of the gaps that earlier left buyers undecided. Mechanically, it was already competent, and now it’s a well-rounded, compelling package that is more rocking.

Also Read: Citroën Aircross X Launched in India – First Impressions