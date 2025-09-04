CEAT has launched the SecuraDrive CIRCL

The country’s first road-ready passenger car tyre made with up to 90 per cent sustainable materials.

Developed at the company’s Halol R&D hub, the tyre uses breakthrough innovations like a Unified Biopolymer Inner Liner to cut emissions, a Glycerol-based Accelerator that replaces petroleum-derived chemicals, and an Anti-static Silica solution that removes the need for carbon black while ensuring passenger safety. These are all derived from natural elements like rice husk ash, pine tree resin and activated natural rubber. They have also made the tyre fabric from used plastic bottles and used recycled steel and rubber for construction.

The tyre will be available in two variants, 50 per cent and 90 per cent sustainable content, starting September 2025, priced at ₹8,999 and ₹12,999 respectively. The tyre was launched in presence of Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma.