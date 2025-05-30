BMW i7 Gets a Uniform Price Policy

Under the uniform price policy, potential buyers of the BMW i7 will get benefits as the name of the policy suggests

BMW India have decided to give some benefits to their flagship electric sedan, the i7, by introducing a uniform price policy. This means that customers will be exempted of registration charges, GST and compensation cess while purchasing the vehicle.

To get more into the specifics, the Rs 2.05 crore (ex-showroom) starting price tag of the BMW i7 eDrive50 variant will not be affected by regional variations in the price that happens due to different registration costs in the different states across India. Instead, BMW India will absorb registration fees.

Do note that this policy does not include Tax Collected at Source (TCS) as well as additional local taxes and insurance. Also, this is only available for the eDrive50 variant and is available at all authorised BMW dealerships across India.

Being the flagship electric sedan, the BMW i7 boasts plenty of premium bits such as the BMW Curved Display, Executive Lounge seats that allow a 42.5-degree recline, and also have massaging and ventilation capabilities. Further niceties for the rear occupants includes a massive Theatre Screen with My Modes allowing personalisation of functions like sound, lighting, temperature, and suspension settings.

The BMW i7 eDrive50 is powered by a 335-kW (455-hp) single rear motor with a peak 650 Nm of torque. It is juiced by a 101.7-kWh battery pack that helps the luxury sedan get up to a WLTP-claimed range of 603 km. A 0-100 per cent charge can be done in 10 hours and 45 minutes utilising an 11-kW AC charger. A 195-kW fast charger, on the other hand, can do a 10 to 80 per cent top-up in just 34 minutes.

The BMW i7 eDrive50 has the Mercedes-Benz EQS sedan as its main rival in India. There’s also a performance-focused M70 xDrive that is priced at Rs 2.50 crore (ex-showroom). This one isn’t covered under the uniform price policy and current sits in a niche segment with no true rivals other than the Audi RS e-tron GT and Porsche Taycan Turbo which match it on performance

