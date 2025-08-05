Audi India Announces Enhanced Customer Ownership Experience

Audi India has just announced a comprehensive 10-year extended warranty and 15-year roadside assistance program across its entire product portfolio.

Story: Salman Bargir

Audi India has announced an enhanced customer ownership experience with a comprehensive 10-year warranty and 15-year roadside assistance program for new as well as existing customers.

The extended warranty, available as a value-added option, offers customers comprehensive coverage that extends up to 10 years from the vehicle’s date of sale or up to 2,00,000 km. The warranty program is available for all Audi products in India and offers flexible purchase options. It covers all manufacturing defects for vehicles up to 10 years of age, allowing customers to acquire coverage at the time of new car delivery or before the existing warranty expires.

Meanwhile, Audi’s 15-year roadside assistance program provides comprehensive 24/7 emergency roadside assistance services on national highways, state highways and motorable roads within mainland India. Offering flexible coverage options, it ranges from ₹3,999 to ₹8,000 across varied validity periods and vehicle ages. As part of the program, customers will be provided towing on breakdown with specially designed towing platforms to the nearest authorized workshop, and immediate technical support for minor mechanical and electrical faults.

As emergency support services, up to 10 litres of fuel delivery (with fuel cost borne by customer), battery boost, tyre repair and replacement support, spare key delivery and lockout assistance too shall be provided. Customers can also avail hotel accommodation or onward/return journey for repairs exceeding 72 hours (when they’re more than 100km from the base location), custody, transportation and vehicle safekeeping services and complimentary refreshments for all the passengers.

Email notifications to the nearest dealership for all breakdown cases, customer updates at intervals of 30 minutes until case closure, 100 per cent use of protective body covers during service, dedicated custody and mobility assistance and WhatsApp-based service request system for convenient access are some of the other features the roadside assistance program offers.

Also Read: Audi Q8 55 TFSI quattro Test Review