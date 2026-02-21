2026 Tata Punch EV launched from Rs 9.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

This is the first major update that Tata has given to the Punch EV.

After introducing the updated Tata Punch in January 2026, Tata Motors has now launched the refreshed Tata Punch EV in India.

The new Punch EV gets a cleaner front fascia with redesigned headlamps featuring black surrounds and no connected DRLs, mirroring the ICE version. It also sports a larger air dam, a centrally mounted charging inlet with cover, and a silver skid plate that enhances its muscular stance. The 16-inch aero alloys are shared with the Tata Nexon EV, complemented by grey body cladding. At the rear, the connected tail-lamp design is identical to the petrol counterpart.

Inside, the cabin features a dual-tone dashboard, while the layout remains largely unchanged. The 10.25-inch infotainment system and digital instrument cluster continue with minor feature additions. The EV also adopts the new seat design seen on the standard Punch.

The Punch EV is offered with 30-kWh and 40-kWh battery options, with the latter delivering a claimed real-world range of 355 km. The electric motors on the top variant now produce 95 kW (129.2 hp), 7 hp more than before.

Prices start at Rs 9.69 lakh and go up to Rs 12.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Under Tata’s battery-as-a-service (BaaS) plan, the effective starting price drops to Rs 9.49 lakh (ex-showroom) plus a battery rental of Rs 2.6/km. With this model, the Punch EV undercuts rivals like the MG Windsor EV and Citroën eC3, making it one of the most affordable options in its segment.