2025 Hyundai Venue Launched: No More A Baby Creta

Introductory prices for the latest iteration of the Venue start at Rs 7.90 lakh (ex-showroom)

After revealing the 2025 Hyundai Venue and the Venue N Line recently, the prices are now out! The new Venue has been launched at introductory prices ranging from Rs 7.90 lakh to Rs 15.51 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The 2025 Venue N Line has also been introduced with prices ranging from Rs 10.55 lakh to Rs 15.30 lakh. The Venue is offered in the HX 2 to HX 10 variants, while the N Line comes in the N6 and N10 variants, and it’s not some facelift when it comes to the sub-four metre SUV; instead it’s a proper evolution.

2025 Venue Prices

Variants 1.2-litre N.A petrol MT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT 1.5-litre Diesel MT 1.5-litre Diesel AT HX 2 Rs 7.90 lakh Rs 8.80 lakh Rs 9.70 lakh HX 4 Rs 8.80 lakh HX 5 Rs 9.15 lakh Rs 9.74 lakh Rs 10.67 lakh Rs 10.64 lakh Rs 11.58 lakh HX 6 Rs 10.43 lakh Rs 11.98 lakh HX 6T Rs 10.70 lakh HX 7 Rs 12.51 lakh HX 8 Rs 11.81 lakh Rs 12.85 lakh HX 10 Rs 14.56 lakh Rs 15.51 lakh

2025 Hyundai Venue N Line prices

Variants 1.0-litre turbo-petrol MT 1.0-litre turbo-petrol DCT N6 Rs 10.55 lakh Rs 11.45 lakh N10 Rs 15.30 lakh

* All prices, ex-showroom, India

Ever since the Hyundai Venue nameplate first showed up in India back in 2019, many touted it as a baby Creta as there were plenty of similarities to its larger sibling at a first glance, even through the updates it received. Fortunately, the Venue has shed that tag in its latest iteration, rather it takes cues from the Alcazar and Exter. It’s actually made some gains dimensionally as being 3,995 mm long, 1,800 mm wide and 1,665 mm tall, with a wheelbase of 2,520 mm, it is 48 mm taller, 30 mm wider and the wheelbase has been extended by 20 mm compared to its predecessor. That’s not all, as the Venue’s looks are significantly different, starting with a prominent front grille, a full-width LED light bar, and split quad-beam, LED headlamps.

Moving on to other areas of the 2025 Venue, it’s gotten a bit more muscular with thicker cladding, a more aggressive bumper and skid-plate styling, and more pronounced fenders. At the rear you get new connected LED tail-lamps with bold “VENUE” lettering inside. There’s dual-tone cladding, and an updated bumper setup. Rounding off the changes is a new 16-inch alloy wheel design. The 2025 Venue N Line, builds on this with a sportier quotient thanks to more aggressive bumpers with red striping, a dark chrome front grille finish, sportier rear bumper with an integrated twin-tip exhaust and 17-inch diamond-cut alloys with red brake callipers.

It is on the inside where the bigger overhaul lies as the 2025 Venue looks significantly more premium with a new dashboard layout, a dark blue/grey theme, a more modern climate control panel, and a chunkier steering wheel. The N Line goes for a motor sport theme–all-black complemented by red contrast stitching, a metallic finish for the pedals, deep red ambient lighting, “N” badging on the steering wheel and gear knob, as well as more bolstering on the front seats.

Dominating the dashboard are two new 12.3-inch digital screens to make up a dual curved panoramic display. Some of the niceties include ventilated seats, rear air vents, a two-step reclining rear seat, a four-way powered driver’s seat, a Bose audio system, a single-pane electric sunroof, a 360-degree camera, and a wireless phone-charging pad.

In the realm of safety, there’s six airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, as well as front and rear parking sensors. The important update here is the presence of Level 2 ADAS that includes adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist, and blind-spot monitoring.

What remains the same are the powertrains on offer. These include the 83-hp 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, the 120-hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and the 116-hp 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. Transmission options remain a five-speed manual limited to the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, as well as a six-speed manual unit standard for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines. That being said, the diesel now gets a six-speed automatic transmission option as well. The seven-speed DCT option continues to be offered for the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol motor.

As for the N Line, the 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine and gearbox options from the regular Venue continue to be offered. But with the N Line, you get tweaked gearbox settings for a sportier driving experience, there are paddle-shifters on the DCT variants, a sportier exhaust note, and drive modes knobs that alter the throttle response.

With such a comprehensive set of updates on the 2025 Hyundai Venue and Venue N Line, both sub-four metre SUVs should be better equipped to handle the hotly contested segment they belong in, that includes rivals such as the Kia Sonet, Skoda Kylaq, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Tata Nexon and the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, among others.