2025 BMW 3 Series L Launched in India

The 2025 BMW 3 Series L has been launched in India, with prices starting from Rs 62.60 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interestingly, the long-wheelbase (LWB) version of the BMW 3 Series is only sold in India and China, where the entry-level 3 Series is a luxury car and mostly chauffeur-driven. For the rest of the world, however, it is considered an owner-driven vehicle, hence it is only sold in the regular size. We do get that body style in India as well, in the form of the BMW M340i, which is arguably one of the greatest sports sedans in the country.

Coming back to the BMW 3 Series L, it is sold in India in a single trim—the 330Li M Sport, powered by the B48 in-line, four-cylinder, turbocharged petrol engine pumping out a respectable 258 hp and an ample 400 Nm. Despite the added weight from the stretched body, the BMW 3 Series L can accelerate from 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds, sending power to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic transmission. There are adaptive LED headlights, and the car is offered in four different shades–silver, grey, black and BMW’s signature blue.

On the inside, the BMW 3 Series L gets a choice of upholstery which includes Leather Vernasca Cognac. The interior trim strips come in a new finish called the Aluminium Rhombicle Anthracite, which should give it a distinct appearance. The iDrive in the new BMW 3 Series L comes with Operating System 8.5, which offers all touch, gesture or speech interaction options for the human-machine interface. There’s a suite of ADAS systems as well, which include Park Assistant Plus with a surround-view 360° camera and a remote 3D view of the car via the My BMW App, along with BMW Driving Assistant, which helps with blind spot monitoring among other things.

Among the chief rivals, the Mercedes-Benz C-Class limousine is nearly identical on paper in terms of power, torque and acceleration, but the Audi A4 is a little bit outclassed by the BMW and Mercedes-Benz.