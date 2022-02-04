2022 Audi Q7 launched at Rs 79.99 lakh

Audi’s iconic SUV Q7 has finally been unveiled in India. The Audi Q7 facelift is available in two models, both of which meet the new BS6 emission standards.



Audi India unveiled the facelifted Q7 SUV in the country. The Audi Q7 Facelift 2022 has been unveiled in India, with an introductory price of Rs 79.99 lakh ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the vehicle began last month, and for a nominal fee of Rs 5 lakh, one may reserve this German luxury SUV. It’s available in two flavours: Premium Plus and Technology.

The Q7 gets a redesigned front bumper and higher air inlets with a three-dimensional effect on the outside. It features a redesigned sill trim and a flat, larger single-frame grille with an octagonal outline. Matrix LED headlights with trademark daytime running lights and LED tail lamps with dynamic turn indicators are also standard on the Q7. Adaptive windshield wipers with integrated washer nozzles are available. The Audi Q7 rides on a set of 48.26 cm (R19) 5-arm star design alloy wheels. Carrara White, Mythos Black, Navarra Blue, Samurai Grey, and Floret Silver are the five exterior colours available. Saiga Beige and Okapi Brown are the two interior colours available.

The Audi Virtual Cockpit and the Audi Smartphone interface are among the car’s smart features on the inside along with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. MMI Navigation Plus with MMI Touch Response – navigation with a high-resolution 10.1-inch colour display, remote MMI touch control panel with 8.6-inch colour display to control the air conditioning, favourites, and shortcuts, Bang and Olufsen (B&O) Premium 3D sound system – sound playback through 19 speakers including 3D speakers, centre speaker, and subwoofer, a 16-channel amplifier with a total power output of 730 watts. Additional equipment like a panoramic sunroof and 30-colour ambient lighting are also offered.



Commenting on the launch, Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “There is no better way to start the year than launching a car that has been an absolute favourite in India. The Audi Q7 has been an icon of our Q-range for several years and we are confident that the latest model will be as successful with its new look and upgraded features. The Audi Q7’s versatile performance, both on and off the road, is a key trait that makes it stand apart from all others.”







The Audi Q7 is powered by a 3.0-litre V6, TFSI petrol engine with a 48V mild-hybrid system that produces 340 hp and 500Nm of torque. The engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission, which sends power to all four wheels via the quattro all-wheel-drive system. The Audi Q7 can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than six seconds and reach a top speed of 250 km/h.

Story by Kurt Morris