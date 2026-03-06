VinFast Lac Hong 800S, 900 S Break Cover As Luxury EVs

VinFast has announced a major restructuring of its automotive portfolio while unveiling two new ultra-luxury models

The Vietnamese automaker VinFast has now organised its lineup into three strategic brand lines: Lac Hong, VF, and Green. The Lac Hong brand will represent VinFast’s ultra-luxury vehicles, the VF line will cover its mass-market passenger EV range, and the Green brand will focus on commercial and service mobility solutions.

The newly revealed Lac Hong 800S and 900S expand the company’s flagship luxury portfolio, joining the previously introduced VinFast Lac Hong 900 LX. Both models draw design inspiration from Vietnamese cultural elements such as bamboo, the Lac bird symbol, and Dong Son bronze drum motifs, which appear across the exterior and interior detailing.

Inside, the vehicles feature premium materials including Nappa leather, rare wood trims and gold-plated accents, along with features such as zero-gravity seats, advanced infotainment systems and automatic power-assisted doors.

Both models can be configured with a tri-motor powertrain producing up to 460-kW, paired with a fully active suspension system designed for enhanced comfort and performance. The Lac Hong 800S and 900S are expected to enter production in 2027.Currently, VinFast have only recently begun their journey in India with the VF 6 and VF 7 EVs. So don’t expect either of the Lac Hong luxury EVs to show up anytime soon, but if there is sufficient demand, it can’t be out of the question, which is of course dependent on how successful the carmaker becomes in India.