Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid – Efficient Yet More Powerful

The Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid is the legendary Land Cruiser’s electrified version and it is the most powerful Land Cruiser ever produced.

Story: Salman Bargir

The new Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid is relatively efficient yet more powerful and the UAE gets it first. Land Cruisers are popular in Australia and the Middle East due to their reputation of capably handling harsh conditions and extreme environments.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid is an update of the LC 300 series and is underpinned by the same TNGA-F platform. It is powered by the 3.5-litre twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that produces 415 hp and 650 Nm. What’s new is that this engine is now paired with a 36-kW (49-hp) electric motor in a parallel hybrid arrangement—sandwiched between the engine and the transmission. Together, they produce a combined peak output of 463 hp and 790 Nm, which is transferred to all four wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission and heavy-duty transaxle.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid retains its iconic rugged and boxy silhouette with subtle hybrid-specific touches to set it apart. It is available in VXR and GR-Sport trims. The VXR trim comes with 20-inch alloy wheels, “HEV” badging, and Toyota’s HEV front bumper. Also available in a GR-Sport trim, it gets an aggressive grille, off-road bumpers and 18-inch wheels wrapped in chunky all-terrain tyres.

For comfort and convenience, the Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid gets front and second row seats that are ventilated, along with powered third-row seats. There is four-zone climate-control, a 12.3-inch MID, a matching 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen,14 JBL speakers, wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a wireless phone charger, a powered tailgate and a lot more. A special feature specific to the Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid is the 1,500-W AC power inverter capable of running house-hold appliances and camping-equipment. Considering the Land Cruiser’s proven go-anywhere prowess, it surely would come in handy.

Also offered are a suite of advanced active and passive safety features along with Level 2 ADAS. Highlights include adaptive cruise control, collision avoidance system, blind-spot monitoring, and lane trace assist. For improved ride quality and driving dynamics it is aided by an electronic kinetic dynamic suspension setup with adaptive variable suspension, a rear torque-sensing limited-slip differential, electric power steering, and other enhancements.

The Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid is surely another powerful and clean addition to the range alongside the Toyota Land Cruiser 300. It surely represents a progressive step for the Land Cruiser lineage and we hope to see the Toyota Land Cruiser Hybrid in India soon.

Also read: Lexus LC 500h Test Review – Set Hybrids to ‘Stun’