Toyota GR LH2 Racing Concept to Usher in Motor Sport’s Greener Era

Automotive mobility is undergoing an energy transition, and with the Toyota GR LH2 Racing Concept, the Japanese giant seems to be at the helm.

Story: Salman Bargir

Toyota Gazoo Racing unveiled their groundbreaking liquid hydrogen-fueled racing concept, the Toyota GR LH2. The hypercar made its debut at the Automobile Club de l’Ouest H2 Hydrogen village during the 93rd edition of the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

The Toyota GR LH2 is evidence of their long-standing commitment to advance hydrogen technology, create sustainable motorsport and ever-better cars. Built on the platform of the GR010 hybrid hypercar, the GR LH2 racing concept is an embodiment of traditional combustion dynamics meeting green fuel innovation.

The Toyota GR LH2 takes liquid hydrogen technology to a higher level and has been built on extensive experience gained from the hydrogen-powered Toyota GR Corolla and GR Yaris H2. Fuel stored cryogenically is injected into a specially engineered combustion system. The result is zero harmful emissions with maximum thrill.

The concept car is a clear statement of intent, it represents the next step in Toyota’s hydrogen journey. Toyota’s strategic push toward carbon neutrality is emphasised by plans to help pioneer a hydrogen category at endurance races. The FIA recently approved safety regulations for vehicles powered by liquid hydrogen. By accelerating its hydrogen technology through the rigorous environment of 24-hour racing, Toyota are trying to set a sustainable performance benchmark to revolutionize the motorsport landscape.

Celebrating the 40th anniversary of its first Le Mans entry, the Toyota GR LH2 racing concept reinforces the belief that racing remains the ultimate proving ground for innovation. If successful, it will be a pioneer of green motorsports and inspire not only a new generation of sustainable automobiles but high-performance vehicles too.

