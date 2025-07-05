The Ferrari Amalfi is a Gateway to The Prancing Horse’s Stable 

Ferrari have revealed their new entry-level offering, the Ferrari Amalfi.

For some, entry-level may relate to being affordable, but for instances such as this, it certainly isn’t . The Ferrari Amalfi replaces the Ferrari Roma in Ferrari’s line-up and one can consider entry-level in this scenario as a stepping stone towards Ferrari’s more potent offerings. Monikered after Italy’s luxury holiday destination the Amalfi coast, the name Ferrari Amalfi too is easier to pronounce than the Ferrari 12Cilindri (dodici cilindri, pronounced doh-di-chi chi-lin-dree).

There are no Italian language lessons on offer, but along with everything else, the Ferrari Amalfi offers its heart, the twin-turbo 3.9-litre V8 engine. The evolved front-mid-mounted engine, derived from their award-winning F154 family, produces 640 hp and 760 Nm that is delivered via an eight-speed dual-clutch transmission to the rear wheels. The setup helps the Ferrari Amalfi achieve 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds and reach a top speed of 320 km/h.

The Ferrari Amalfi keeps it simple, there is no complicated hybrid system or active all-wheel drive. Ferrari have made multiple small yet significant changes, the camshafts have been lightened, the exhaust system has been tweaked with a new silencer layout for a distinctive sound for the different driving modes, and for the first time in a Ferrari engine, a low-viscosity oil has been used.

It’s not only the names but entry level Ferraris are said to be engineered to be easier to drive as well as offer more comfort. The Ferrari Amalfi is expected to build on this tradition. It incorporates a brake-by-wire system and an ‘ABS Evo’ controller to precisely estimate wheel speed and optimize braking. A new motorized self-adjusting rear mobile wing integrated into the tail offers three levels of configuration: low drag, medium downforce and high downforce.

The Ferrari Amalfi has a fluid, sleek and minimalist design. It looks beautiful in its launch colour, Verde Costiera — a brilliant teal green, inspired by the reflections of the sea along the Amalfi coast. It carries over some bits from the Ferrari Roma with the front being similar to the Purosangue. There is no grille, but a black element that connects both the headlights. A body coloured wing above the band with the prancing horse logo placed in between looks like it is partially covering the headlights. The section between the front bumper and lower splitter discreetly integrates all the sensors for the comprehensive suite of ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistance Systems) the Amalfi comes with. The sides have a wedge-shaped theme running till the rear. The rear looks neater and sportier with its split taillights and quad exhaust-pipe setup. The short rear’s tail lights are covered at the top to create a seamless look along with the new rear wing.

The return of buttons! The Ferrari Amalfi marks the return of buttons on the steering wheel to replace the erstwhile touch enabled unit. Inside it adopts a dual cockpit layout in a way that cocoons the driver and passenger. A faceted surface breaks the symmetry to highlight other aspects of the interior. The dashboard has a monolithic layout in which the instrument cluster and air vents are fused into a single block. The central tunnel running right up to the rear end is made from a single block of anodised aluminium and houses functional elements such as the gear selector, key slot, wireless charging pad, and secondary controls. The interior can be opted with comfort seats and a Burmester Audio System.

The Ferrari Amalfi comes with a renewed HMI (Human-Machine-Interface) system. It is structured around three main displays, a 15.6-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.25-inch touch screen at the centre of the dashboard for key functions such as multimedia, climate control, seat adjustment among many. The third a 8.8-inch passenger-side display that shows parameters such as G-forces and engine revs as well as allows for some passenger specific controls. For connectivity it is equipped with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and the MyFerrari connect system that works via a dedicated app.

Ferrari say, the Ferrari Amalfi has been created to offer high performance as well as everyday usability, and is aimed at those seeking functionality whilst retaining a Ferrari’s spirit. While there’s no indication yet of a launch in India, it will likely show up in our country soon after global deliveries get underway.

