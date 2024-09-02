Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo, Slavia Sportline and Kushaq Sportline Launched

The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo, Slavia Sportline, and Kushaq Sportline receive a sporty black treatment, replacing the chrome of the regular versions.

The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo has been launched, with prices starting from Rs 15.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Previously, the Monte Carlo trim was only offered on the Skoda Kushaq, but now it has been extended to the Skoda Slavia as well. There’s also the new Sportline trim, available for both the Skoda Slavia and the Skoda Kushaq. The price of the Skoda Slavia Spotline starts from Rs 14.05 lakh while that of the Skoda Kushaq Sportline begins from Rs 14.70 lakh (both ex-showroom). Just for reference, the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo starts from Rs 15.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The full price list is below:

The Monte Carlo trim is an appearance package, which replaces the chrome highlights in favour of black ones, giving the car a sportier feel in terms of the design. The Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo is available with both the 1.0 TSI as well as the 1.5 TSI engines. The grille is the first noticeable black item on the exterior, followed by new black 16-inch alloy wheels. The fog light garnish is also black, along with the ORVMs, the roof, the rear spoiler and all the lettering, just like the Kushaq Monte Carlo. It also gets a Monte Carlo badge on the front fenders and darkened tail lights.

The interior is given a new red-and-black treatment as well, and the seats are leatherette and come with ventilation. Just like the Kushaq, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo comes only in white or red. But unlike the Kushaq, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo doesn’t get the red-painted front brake callipers on the 1.5 TSI.

The Skoda Slavia Sportline and the Skoda Kushaq Sportline were also launched, which share some of the exterior elements with the Monte Carlo trim. It is a more budget-friendly option for customers who are primarily looking for the black exterior treatment found on the Monte Carlo trim. Unlike the Monte Carlo trim though, it is available in six out of the seven colours offered on the Slavia and the Kushaq.

Just like the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo and the Skoda Kushaq Monte Carlo, the Skoda Slavia Sportline and the Skoda Kushaq Sportline get the black grille, black ORVMs, black roofs, darkened tail lights, black lettering and black alloy wheels (16-inch on the Slavia and 17-inch on the Kushaq). The Sportline models do not get the leatherette upholstery from the Monte Carlo but get a fabric seat with interesting graphics. The Sportline doesn’t get the ventilated seats as a result. Unlike the Kushaq, the Skoda Slavia Monte Carlo and Sportline models can only be specced with the DSG for the 1.5 TSI engine.

The main rivals for the Skoda Slavia are the Volkswagen Virtus and the Hyundai Verna. However, the Skoda Kushaq competes in one of the most crowded segments in India, where it has rivals in the form of the Honda Elevate, Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, MG Astor, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder and of course, the Volkswagen Taigun.