Skoda Kylaq Earns Five Stars in BNCAP

Keeping traditions alive, the Skoda Kylaq has earned a five-star safety rating in the latest round of Bharat NCAP tests.

The claims state that the Skoda Kylaq has become the safest car in its segment and here is why we tend to agree. The Kylaq is the first Skoda vehicle to go through the Bharat NCAP crash safety test and it has outperformed almost all other vehicles, receiving a five-star safety rating and living up to the standards set by the Skoda fleet at previous Global NCAP tests.

Petr Janeba, Brand Director, Skoda Auto India, seemed quite pleased and confident with the manufacturer’s new car taking top honours its first crack at Bharat NCAP. He goes on to speak about how Skoda was the first brand to score a full five-star rating at the Global NCAP tests. Janeba also mentioned how they made it possible, with a combination of multiple comprehensive active and passive safety features, the use of hot-stamped steel, with a redone crash management system, ensuring the best possible safety in the Kylaq.

The brand has always been committed towards occupant safety and the new Kylaq features over 25 active and passive safety technologies as standard across all variants. This includes Electronic Stability Control, Hill Hold Control, Multi Collision Braking, Roll Over Protection, XDS+ and six airbags equipped as standard from the base model, making it a statement for safety.

The Skoda Kylaq secured 30.88 points out of a maximum of 32.00 for Adult Occupant Protection and 45.00 out of 49.00 for Child Occupant Protection. The Kylaq also got a perfect score for the child occupant protection crash scenario in the frontal offset barrier test and the side-moving deformable barrier test for 1.5 and three-year-old children.

There Is no doubt that Skoda have redefined safety in India as the Kylaq was engineered, developed, and tested right here, in the Technology Centre in Pune, India, on the MQB-A0-IN platform. Skoda deliver five-star rated cars globally as well as locally on a consistent basis, proving their dedication towards passenger safety. Being tailored for the Indian market makes it a safe bet for buyers across the country and the entire world.