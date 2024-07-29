Seiko 5 Sports Petrol Blue ‘Checker Flag’ Watch Review

The Retro Colour Collection of the Seiko 5 series has some beautiful timepieces that are crafted to invoke nostalgia for designs from the past century. We got our hands on the Seiko 5 Petrol Blue ‘Checker Flag’ special edition for a few weeks and here is how that went.

This watch’s predecessor was launched back in 1969 and Seiko have done an incredible job of recreating that charm and timeless design while preserving the aspects that make it a retro-modern timepiece. The detailing on the crown, colour choices and attention-to-detail make it more art than wristwatch. Elements that were carried over from the sixties include the colour scheme, dial, hands and bezel. As some of you watch buffs may have noticed, they have also opted for the popular SKX case design. It also has ‘SPECIAL EDITION’ around the see-through back of the case.

The time is kept by a 4R36 automatic movement which can also be wound manually. They claim it is accurate to +45 / -35 seconds per day it has a day-date feature at 3 o’clock which I found incredibly useful. In low-light conditions, the luminescent hands were particularly effective and I must say they remain visible for a substantial amount of time. Water-resistance up to 100 metres means that monsoons and swimming are not points to be concerned about with this watch. The power reserve is good for almost a couple of days without being worn and the ability to wind it manually helps. In case you are wondering, the bezel does rotate in one direction.

Seiko 5 Sports has been in the market for more than 50 years now. Some may not know this but the ‘’5’’ represents automatic movement, day-date display, water resistance, recessed crown and durable case and strap. Things that continue to hold true even today.

This timepiece is a gorgeous unit that could be right at home in a Seiko 5 collection or on the wrist of a motorsport enthusiast who appreciates the bygone era. It is priced at Rs 32,000 and can be bought off their online store or at Seiko India’s retail partners. Certainly good value for a formula that has never let its owners down yet. Plus, the feeling of having a well-weighted mechanical watch on the wrist is more comforting than the mini-tablets some people use as watches. That is my personal opinion, of course.

Rating: 4.5/5

