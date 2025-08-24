Renault Kiger Gets A Midlife Refresh 

With this facelift, the Renault Kiger gets a fresh lease of life in terms of looks and features against the intense sub-four metre SUV segment it sits in

The sub-four metre SUV segment has been one hotly contested segment in recent years with a plethora of options to choose from. Since February 2021, Renault’s player for this segment has been the Kiger, and they’ve been consistently giving incremental updates for the sub-four metre SUV. It’s now time for a proper midlife refresh, and it’s here, at prices ranging from Rs 6.29 lakh to Rs 11.29 lakh (ex-showroom, India). After the Triber, the Kiger becomes the second Renault India model to get a facelift within a month, and there are a fair amount of changes.

Since this is a facelift, the familiar rugged high stance and roof rails to give the Renault Kiger its SUV persona is very much present. What’s different now, starts with the new Renault logo, followed by some nips and tucks for the front and rear bumpers as well as the skid plates. On top of this, you get a new grille familiar to the Megane, a fresh look for the LED DRLs, LED fog lamps and an updated dual-tone design for the 16-inch alloy wheels. You also get a clear lens view for the LED tail lamps. As far as exterior shades go, there is now a new Oasis Yellow exterior colour.

Inside, much of the cabin has been retained, but the theme has gotten a new lick of colour in the form of a dual-tone grey and black setup. Retained features include the likes of an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. a seven-inch digitised driver’s display, keyless entry with push-button start, cruise control, automatic climate control, wireless charging pad and an air filter. There are additions in this department with ventilated front seats, automatic headlamps, rain sensing wipers, six airbags as standard, a 360-degree camera, and new safety tech like enhanced dash and cowl insulation, thicker floor carpets and insulated A pillars.

Mechanically, things remain as is with the facelifted Renault Kiger getting the option of either a 72-hp 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine or a 100-hp 1.0-litre turbo-petrol setup. A five-speed manual gearbox is standard for both engines, with a five-AMT for the naturally aspirated petrol and CVT automatic gearbox option for the turbo-petrol engine. Like the model it replaces, the facelifted Kiger can also be had with an optional CNG kit limited to 1.0-litre naturally aspirated petrol-manual combination, as a retrofit through authorised dealerships by shelling out an extra Rs 79,500

Offered in the Authentic, Evolution, Techno and Emotion variants, with this facelift, the Renault Kiger should be better equipped to continue its rivalry against a number of competitors including the Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, Hyundai Venue, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, and Skoda Kylaq.