Refreshed Volvo XC60 Launched at Rs 71.90 Lakh

This refreshed 2025.2 Volvo XC60 brings a few changes that are fairly subtle outside but significant inside.



The Volvo XC60 is held in a high regard within the marque as it is the best-selling SUV from its stable. Of course, Volvo can’t rest on its laurels and it gave the XC60 its second facelift for its current iteration earlier this year in markets abroad. Now, the facelift is here in India at an introductory price of Rs 71.90 lakh (ex-showroom) and, though it may not seem too different outside, there’s more here than meets the eye.

The reason why we’re saying the new Volvo XC60 isn’t really that different from the outside is because it retains much of the core styling elements from before. The changes are subtle in nature, starting from the diagonally-slatted front grille design that now takes up a little more of that frontal real estate. The air dam is also refreshed, and there is a new dual-tone 19-inch diamond-cut alloy-wheel design. The tail-lights now have a smoked effect that should appeal to those who follow the trend of bolder colours on their cars these days. The paint finishes on offer are Crystal White, Onyx Black, Denim Blue, Bright Dusk, Vapour Grey, Mulberry Red and Forest Lake.

The bigger changes are when inside the SUV. A new “Blond” interior, ventilated and heated 10-point massage front seats, Nappa leather upholstery, tailored dashboard in “Charcoal” with genuine wood inlays and air-vents with chrome accents.



The biggest change, however, is at the centre. There’s a new 11.2-inch portrait-style touchscreen infotainment system powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit Platform processor and Google services with a five-year subscription. Volvo claims these upgrades make the infotainment system more convenient and twice as fast as the outgoing unit. Other key features include an air purifier, a 12.3-inch instrument cluster, 1410-W Bowers & Wilkins sound system, powered tailgate, a head-up display, and a 360-degree camera with parking assistance.

Mechanically, the India-spec Volvo XC60 runs the B5 AWD mild-hybrid setup. This combines a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, now putting out 250 hp and 360 Nm. Paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive, it can hit 0-100 km/h in 6.9 seconds and get up to a limited top speed of 180 km/h.

With this midlife refresh, the 2025 Volvo XC60 should be better equipped to rekindle its rivalry with the BMW X3, the Mercedes-Benz GLC, and the Audi Q5, among others.

Also Read: Volvo Car India Open Body Shop In Mumbai