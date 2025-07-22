Pune’s First MG Select Experience Centre is Now Open

JSW MG Motors is on a hot lap across the country. After the country’s first MG Select experience centre in Mumbai, it has now opened the first one in Pune.

Story: Salman Bargir

JSW MG motors has opened its first MG select experience centre in Pune. After its first one in Mumbai, it is on a spree to inaugurate all the intended 14 and probably wants to open them before the launch of its first MG Select offering, the MG M9 MPV.

The MG Select experience centres are exclusive showrooms that provide a premium ownership experience for buyers of the brand’s luxury offerings. The design of the centre has been inspired from the spatial expression of art galleries. With focus on exclusivity, where less is more, the showroom has been designed to let cars take centrestage like pieces of sculptural art. On display was the highlight of the centre, the fastest MG, a Cyberster sports car, and its upcoming offering, the MG M9 Presidential Limousine MPV.

Also on display was art, as a part of MG’s nationwide ‘The Select Art’ initiative. The initiative features 14 local artists assigned for each of the experience centres that will be in 13 cities across the nation. The artists have been commissioned to create a work around the theme of self expression, innovation and purpose. This MG Select centre has been adorned with art by Debanshu Maulik. He narrated how his initial days of learning to drive was the inspiration behind it. Further, he went on to reveal how the art, bearing in mind MG’s ethos of an environmentally friendly approach, was created using recycled materials, resourcing which took more time than execution of the art itself.

A grazing table including exotic gourmet food was arranged for attendees to render a glimpse of the experience that customers can expect if they choose to be a part of MG Select. MG Select experience centres will target niche car buyers aspiring a luxury electric vehicle. Bookings for the MG M9 MPV electric vehicle are currently open.

Also Read: MG M9 Driven — Palatial Experience Goes Electric