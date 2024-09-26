Production-spec Kia EV3 Revealed; India-bound?

The new Kia EV3 compact all-electric SUV brings in some industry-leading technology and a WLTP driving range of up to 600 km, as well as fast-charging capability.

The new Kia EV3 aims to offer accessible, sustainable electric mobility as part of elevated SUV experience. In an effort to make it attractive, Kia have installed some world-first cutting-edge technologies to enable customers to unlock a new dimension of enhanced driving feel and a better ownership experience.

Among the technologies on offer in the Kia EV3 are the i-Pedal, for a more relaxed, efficient driving style, the Smart Regenerative braking system, to deliver stress-free city driving, a Driving Range Guide, which ‘coaches’ drivers towards achieving greater efficiency, and a breakthrough in thermal management technology to give the Kia EV3 an edge over rivals towards battery efficiency and charging-time, even in harsh conditions. The V2L, or Vehicle-to-Load, charging capability highlights how Kia EV3’s innovative technology can enhance customers’ interactions with their cars and improve upon its versatility.

The brand’s constant innovation has led to evolved technology for the new Kia EV3 with its upgraded i-Pedal 3.0 and Smart Regenerative 3.0 systems. These technologies take the concept of one-pedal driving to the next level to deliver greater enjoyment and efficiency by offering the driver more flexibility and control by separating the level of regenerative braking from the full stopping control function. Full one-pedal driving can now be used in all regenerative braking modes.

The Kia EV3 is the first car to feature their Smart Regenerative System 3.0 technology. This intelligent system provides the driver with a digital co-pilot that can scan the road ahead and respond to situations with lightning-fast reactions. Engaged by holding the right-hand steering wheel paddle for more than a second, Smart Regenerative System integrates autonomous driving technology with regenerative braking. When the driver releases the accelerator pedal, the system uses sensors to detect the distance to the vehicle ahead and navigation information to automatically decelerate to a safe speed, if necessary.

A vehicle’s all-electric driving range is affected by many factors, but the most prominent one in customers’ minds is still the battery. The Kia EV3 is equipped with the largest battery in its class, an 81.4-kWh fourth-generation unit which delivers a best-in-class all-electric range of 600 km (WLTP).

Will the Kia EV3 come to India? With the launch of the new EV9 imminent, the EV3 looks set for a late-2025 introduction.