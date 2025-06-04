In continuation of her partnership with Porsche, Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter Dua Lipa unveiled the Porsche Dua Lipa Rennstall GT3 RS race car.

Story: Salman Bargir

The Porsche Dua Lipa Rennstall GT3 RS has been created as a tribute to Porsche’s racing heritage. It was revealed against the backdrop of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup Round 2 Race at the weekend of one of motorsport’s legendary venues and events, the Monaco Grand Prix.

Exclusively for racing, the Porsche Dua Lipa Rennstall GT3 RS has been designed with contributions from the singer-songwriter. It has an eye-catching livery consisting mainly of green with swirls of black, gold and red exhibiting an elegant yet bold fusion of Dua’s artistic flair and Porsche’s racing legacy.

During her ride in the Porsche Dua Lipa Rennstall GT3 RS, the artist got the experience of a passenger in a racing car on the 3.3-km-long circuit of the iconic streets of Monte Carlo and was able to share the heart-stopping sensations that every driver feels during a race.

The Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup is a one-make series in which nine teams participate in eight races with the 911 GT3 Cup race car. Since 1993, the series has run as a support race to the Formula 1 world championship.

The Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a derivative of the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race car and is equipped with a naturally aspirated 4.0-litre six-cylinder boxer engine producing 525 hp and 465 Nm sent to just the rear wheels. Based on a race track-optimised chassis, fitted with lightweight carbon-fibre reinforced plastic (CFRP) body panels, and aerodynamics that feature a real-time adjusting DRS-enabled rear wing, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS sprints from 0-100 km/h in 3.2 seconds and reaches a top speed of 296 km/h.

Built for enthusiasts to experience the best of both worlds; circuit racing and everyday driving, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a road-approved high-performance car.

