Over 90,000 Honda Cars To Be Recalled In India

This recall will affect Honda cars manufactured in India between 2017 and 2018

If you own a Honda car in India produced between August 2017 and June 2018, Honda have issued a voluntary recall of 92,672 units of the Amaze, City, BR-V, Jazz, WR-V and Brio combined. The reasoning behind this is a potential issue of the fuel pump regarding defective impellers and Honda will be replacing it free of cost.

From this list of over 90,000 cars, 2,204 of them are of old models (Accord, Amaze, Brio, BR-V, City, Civic, Jazz, WR-V) that may have had this defective part changed earlier as a spare part. Those who want to know if their car is part of the affected batch can either reach out to the nearest Honda dealership or enter the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN) of their car on the Honda website (www.hondacarindia.com). Also, Honda has recommended owners who have purchased the fuel pump assembly from any Honda dealership between June 2017 and October 2023 to have a look whether their vehicle is affected.

The recall process from Honda will commence from November 5, 2024 where Honda dealerships will reach out to owners of the cars that have the aforementioned issue. The positive news here is that pretty much all of the cars that have been affected by this fuel pump issue have either been discontinued or received updates in India. Honda’s car portfolio in the country currently comprises the Amaze, Elevate and City.