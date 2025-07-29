Nippon Paint Launches Paint Protection Film in Association with India Champions Cricket Team

Nippon Paint has reportedly been working on the vehicle paint protection film, dubbed n-SHIELD, for over four years now

Nippon Paint has launched a new line of paint protection film for vehicles. Called n-Shield, the film comes in gloss, matt and coloured variants, and is designed to offer UV resistance, gloss retention and enhanced protection from rock chips, debris and unexpected impacts. Nippon Paints, Asia Pacific’s largest paint company in terms of revenue, claims that it has been working on its film-based products for over four years now, and is now ready to offer both paint as well as paint protection options to its customers under one roof.

Nippon Paint also took the opportunity to announce the start of its collaboration with the India Champions cricket team, one of the top contenders in the World Championships of Legends Cricket, currently captained by Yuvraj Singh.