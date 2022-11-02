New Honda WR-V Unveiled

Honda has teased the second generation WR-V and is being speculated for the Indian market. The car will make its debut in Indonesia and then will probably make its way to the Indian shores.





The WR-V shares the same platform that underpins the previous-gen Honda City and current Honda Amaze. The WR-V is essentially the concept RS SUV in production guise, and it takes styling cues from the HR-V and CR-V that plys on the international roads. The image shows a big grille flanked by wraparound headlamps with LED DRLs, top model should get an LED unit. An off-set RS logo can be spotted on the grille, meaning an RS variant can also be expected. The lower part of the bumper has fog lamp housing on either side and an air dam at the centre. The profile reveals the SUV has got some strong body cladding along the flared wheel arches, along with strong lines on the shoulder running across the length of the car. The roof of the car has a coupe styling at the rear and a shark fin antenna with roof rails.



The car is 4060 mm long, 1608 mm tall and 1780 mm wide with a ground clearance of 220 mm and a boot space of 380 litres running on 16 or 17-inch tyres. There will be two trims on offer, E and RS, the RS will get a sporty touch overall including red accents on exteriors and interiors, all black interiors, engine start/stop button, part analogue and part digital 4.2-inch MID and air conditioner for top trims. When it comes to safety, the new WR-V gets lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, high beam assist, automatic emergency braking and six airbags.



The WR-V is motivated by the same engine housed by the Honda City, a 1.5-litre petrol engine mated to a five-speed manual or CVT gearbox that puts out 121 hp and 145 Nm of torque. The WR-V is still under speculation for the Indian market, and can be expected by the fourth or fifth quarter of 2023.



