Maserati MCPURA Revealed: Same, But Different

The Maserati MCPURA has all the fun bits from the MC20, but has been fine-tuned for a better attire and a little bit more drama

It’s not always a great idea to fiddle around with something that looks elegant and isn’t just all bark and no bite. The Maserati MC20 supercar is one such example, but the Italian trident have decided to fiddle around with it. The result? The Maserati MCPURA and we can say it’s a nice little evolution over the MC20 without upsetting the formula.

One couldn’t really find fault in the Maserati MC20’s design as it showed off a sense of elegance free of any crazy aerodynamic appendages. The MCPURA continues that trend but now gets revisions to the front and rear bumpers inspired by the GT2 Stradale race car. That’s not the only thing it takes inspiration from as one can spec an optional rear spoiler from the GT2 Stradale as well. You’ll have to have eagle eyes for this, but the side skirts have also been lowered. Another key change is the new paint options available such as AI Aqua Rainbow with magenta trident accents that really manage to make this supercar stand out a little more than usual.

The new colour palette’s aren’t limited to the exteriors as the cabin now gets a full Alcantara finish rather than the Alcantara-leather mix from before, amping up the premium factor. There’s a new flat-top steering wheel, laser-etched two-tone sport seats and to enhance the driving experience, there’s even shift-light LEDs.

What remains unchanged is the engine and it’s nothing to complain about. There’s a 3.0-litre twin-turbo Nettuno engine, enough to put out 630 hp and 730 Nm. Mated to an eight-speed DCT, all this is enough to propel the supercar from 0-100 km/h in 2.9 seconds with a top speed exceeding 325 km/h. To help with the fun stuff, there’s the GT, Wet, Sport, Corsa and ESC Off drive modes to play with. Another contributor to driving pleasure is its carbon-fibre monocoque with a kerb weight of under 1,500 kg.

The Maserati MCPURA will be offered in the coupe and Cielo convertible body styles and will be seen in the flesh at the ongoing Goodwood Festival of Speed 2025. While there’s no word on an India launch yet, the MCPURA is a fine example of evolution done right.