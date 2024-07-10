Maruti Suzuki Introduce Enhanced Warranty Packages

The enhanced warranty packages are available across the entire model lineup, starting with the Alto and going all the way up to Invicto.

Maruti Suzuki’s entire model line-up will now benefit from enhanced warranty packages. Earlier, Maruti Suzuki cars came with a two-year/40,000-km standard warranty, which has now been increased to a three-year/1,00,000-km standard warranty. This pretty much equals Toyota’s standard warranty package. The standard warranty provides coverage for the engine, transmission, mechanical components, electrical and air conditioning systems excluding consumables, which is the norm.

That’s not all, as there are now more options for those interested in extended warranty packages. Maruti Suzuki have introduced the Solitaire warranty package, which offers coverage for 6 years/1.6 lakh km, whichever is earlier. The marque have also introduced the Platinum (four-year/1.2 lakh km) and Royal Platinum (five-year/1.4 lakh km) warranty packages. Finally, the extended warranty coverage of 11 high-value parts has been extended but Maruti Suzuki have not specified which parts will come under this enhanced warranty.

Mr Partho Banerjee, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, MSIL, said, “At Maruti Suzuki, we strive to have customers for life. In line with this commitment, we have enhanced our standard warranty coverage to 3 years or 1,00,000 km to provide greater value to our customers. Furthermore, we have introduced extended warranty packages for up to 6 years or 1,60,000 km and revised the scope of 4th year and 5th year extended warranty packages. The enhanced standard warranty and updated extended warranty packages will offer our customers added convenience and peace of mind, ultimately enhancing their overall ownership experience.”