Mahindra Thar ROXX, XUV 3XO, and XUV400 get 5-Star Bharat-NCAP Rating

Mahindra Thar ROXX becomes the first-ever body-on-frame SUV to score five stars and the highest-ever score in the history of Bharat NCAP

The second-gen Mahindra Thar made history when it scored a four-star safety rating in the Global NCAP, and Mahindra continue that legacy with their latest cars, as the Mahindra Thar ROXX has secured a five-star safety rating in the Bharat NCAP tests. It is not only the first-ever body-on-frame construction vehicle to achieve five stars in Bharat NCAP, but it also managed to set the highest score ever achieved by any vehicle in the Bharat NCAP. The Mahindra Thar ROXX scored 31.09/32 in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 45/49 in child occupant protection (COP).

With this kind of performance from a body-on-frame SUV, it is not much of a surprise that Mahindra’s monocoque offerings also score five stars, regardless of their powertrain type, as both the ICE-powered Mahindra XUV 3XO and the XUV400 EV scored five stars apiece in the Bharat NCAP. The Mahindra XUV 3XO scored 29.36/32 in adult occupant protection (AOP) and 43/49 in child occupant protection (COP). The Mahindra XUV400 EV continued the same performance with 30.377/32 for AOP and 43/49 for COP.

Bharat NCAP was announced in August 2023 as an initiative of the Indian government to make cars safer for Indian road users. When it was instituted in October, India became the fifth country in the world to introduce its own car crash test rating system. The Bharat NCAP is one of the most cost-effective crash tests in the world, where testing a single vehicle costs roughly Rs 60 lakh, as opposed to Rs 2.5 crore for overseas tests like Global NCAP. We hope to see many more such initiatives for Indian motorists in the future.