Limited Edition Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series Launched

The exclusive Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series has been launched in India for the princely sum of Rs 4.20 crore (ex-showroom). Only three are available.

This sporty Maybach SL 680 is a two-door convertible available in two exterior finishes: Manufaktur granatrot (red) metallic and Manufaktur opalithweiß (white) magno. Among the highlights are the vertical-slatted chrome Maybach grille, a bonnet with an upright Mercedes logo, and a chromed fin running front to rear splitting the car in half. In true Maybach fashion, for some added exclusivity, buyers may opt for an Obsidian Black bonnet with the Maybach pattern incorporated in graphite grey throughout.

The inner section of the headlight clusters are finished with rose-gold accents while the dedicated front skirt emphasises the vehicle’s width and horizontal air intakes. The frame for the windscreen and the sill-cladding is finished in chrome. The SL 680 runs on 21-inch forged wheels in two designs: five-hole or multi-spoke. The insulated top consists of light black fabric incorporated with the Maybach pattern. The rear lights are characterised with the Maybach signet, with a complementing signature rear skirt with a chrome trim, dedicated diffuser design, and tail-pipe finishers with the signature horizontal bar. All of these external features together with the chrome fin splitting the car halfway, make the car appear elegant with the top down.

The interior of the SL 680 features Maybach-exclusive finishes including Crystal White Nappa leather on the door panels, the centre console and on the brand’s signature comfort seats. The seat upholstery has a new floral design. The space behind the seats is also finished in white leather. The galvanised seat backrests and silver chrome trim provide a contrast to the all-white design.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series, unlike its name may suggest does not run a 6.0-litre biturbo V12 like its Maybach S 680 limousine counterpart, but packs a 4.0-litre, bi-turbo V8 petrol engine, making 430 kW (585 hp) and 800 Nm, from the Mercedes-AMG SL 63. This roadster is said to be the sportiest Maybach yet. It has a length of 4,697 mm and a wheelbase of 2,700 mm, and the ability to seat two occupants rather comfortably.

The Mercedes-Maybach SL 680 Monogram Series does not disappoint aesthetically or otherwise. This particular V8 is still quite a feat of engineering and if one has the extra money to shell out for this limited edition work of luxury, it wouldn’t be that bad a choice.

Also read: All-new Mercedes-Benz CLA