All-new Mercedes-Benz CLA Breaks Cover

The all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA shows up with both electric and hybrid propulsion

We got a glimpse at what the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA could look like with the Concept CLA Class and, now, the new CLA is a reality. Riding on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture, it can be had in both electric and hybrid versions and we’ve got all the key details of its electric form.

Like the Concept CLA Class, the newest iteration of the CLA gets a sleek four-door body as part of its new design language, with the raked roofline furthering its case. What’s really new starts at the front with a new face that is spattered with the Mercedes three-pointed star right down to the LED headlight clusters, and also extends to the tail-light cluster signature. Moving away from the lighting, the overall sleek body is enough to offer a drag coefficient of just 0.21. Dimensionally, it’s gained quite a fair bit over its predecessor, being 4,723 mm long, 1,855 mm wide, 1,468 tall and has a wheelbase of 2,790 mm.

The biggest overhaul is in the cabin with the option of the MBUX Superscreen that allows up to three digital screens; a 10.25-inch driver instrument cluster, a 14-inch infotainment screen and a 14-inch passenger display. As is the case with modern Mercedes, there’s LED ambient lighting on every possible surface inside as well as buttons being eschewed for digital controls. There’s even an AI-powered in-car radio app made in partnership with Will.i.am as part of the new MB.OS.

Under the skin is where all the magic of the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA happens. Kicking off the electric line-up is the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology putting out 200 kW (272 hp) and 335 Nm, with a 0-100 km/h sprint in 6.7 seconds. Above that is the CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology with an additional 60-kW motor on the front axle, pushing peak output to 260 kW (353 hp) and 515 Nm, with the 0-100 km/h sprint time cut down to 4.9 seconds. Both get an 85-kWh silicon-carbide battery pack that allows a WLTP-claimed range of from 672-771 km on the CLA 250+ with EQ Technology and 694-792 km on the CLA 350 4MATIC with EQ Technology. A lower variant with a 58-kWh LFP battery will follow.

As for the hybrid powertrain, we know it’ll comprise a 1.5-litre four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine paired with an integrated motor generator inside the new electrified eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission. A larger 1.3-kWh 48-volt lithium-ion battery setup will assist the engine and help with energy recuperation and coasting, among other aspects. It will have three power levels and will be introduced towards the end of 2025.

Overall, the all-new Mercedes-Benz CLA seems like something of a balancing act, reflecting the flux state of the automotive industry as things stand. Basically, carmakers are continuing to invest in ICE vehicles for customers who aren’t willing to give them up anytime soon while also trying to fend off regulators that are pushing for EVs and take on Chinese EVs. Whether this formula will be a success, only time will tell. As for the possibilities of an India launch, it could happen by early 2026, if not sooner.