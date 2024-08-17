Lamborghini Temerario Breaks Cover as a Hybrid Supercar

The Lamborghini Temerario completes the Sant’Agata brand’s hybrid trifecta that includes the Urus SE and the Revuelto

Once the Lamborghini Huracán bowed out, there was high anticipation for its successor that was announced even before the former officially got its swansong. That wait is now finally over as Lamborghini have unwrapped their new raging bull, the Temerario, at the ongoing Monterey Car Week 2024. Sure, the naturally aspirated V10 we’ve all known and come to love is no more, but the Lamborghini Temerario is a promising prospect for more excitement with a hybrid powertrain.

So, what does the hybrid powertrain consist of? Let’s start with the built from-the-ground-up 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine, which is already a beast on its own, putting out a healthy 800 hp at 9,000-9,750 rpm and 730 Nm of twist, with the V8 capable of screaming up to 10,000 rpm. Add three electric motors to the mix and it makes for a combined figure of 920 hp, making it an all-wheel drive raging bull. This setup is quite intriguing as the third electric motor mounted between the V8 engine and the eight-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission acts as a starter generator and is aimed at mitigating turbo-lag. The new super sports car from Sant’Agata Bolognese can do the 0-100 km/h sprint in just 2.7 seconds with a top speed of over 340 km/h.

As for the electric motors, they’re juiced by a 3.8-kWh battery which allows for electric-only propulsion via the front axle-mounted electric motor through the Città drive mode, but a specific range figure hasn’t been revealed yet. Speaking of drive modes, joining the Città mode are “Strada”, “Sport” and “Corsa”. “Sport” and “Corsa” need no introduction as they allow the driver access to all the fun of the Lamborghini Temerario and its V8-hybrid combination. It also gains Lamborghini Dinamica Veicolo (LDV) 2.0 system and electric torque vectoring to help with its agility and stability when tackling corners and high-speed sections. Do note that being a hybrid has made the Temerario quite a chunky bull. At 1,690 kg, it’s a good 268 kg heavier than the 640-hp Huracán Evo.

Being a Huracán successor, there’s no denying the Lamborghini Temerario honours its predecessor with a similar design philosophy of having a low nose and a high rear end. But compared to the Huracán, the design looks less sharp and much smoother. The most obvious difference is at the front where the headlights have slimmed down considerably and have a horizontal look in a similar fashion to the Ferrari SF90. They’re flanked by hexagonal LED daytime light elements below. It takes a leaf out of the Revuelto from the rear as the exhausts are placed in line with the tail-lights.

The similarities to the Revuelto continue inside the Lamborghini Temerario as it’s a driver-focused cabin with traditional hexagonal elements all over. There’s plenty of digital real estate, too, with a 12.3-inch driver display, an 8.4-inch vertical centre touchscreen, and a 9.1-inch touchscreen for the passenger. Lamborghini claim the Temerario offers more headroom and legroom than the Huracán, which is always welcome.

With the Lamborghini Temerario now finally here, the question is, can it pick up where the Huracán left off as a super sports car? Only time will tell as prices are yet to surface. As for when it’ll come to India, we expect it to show up by early 2025 at the earliest.