Kia EV9 Electric SUV Arrives In India At Rs 1.30 Crore

The Kia EV9 is the flagship electric SUV from Kia India and looks like a Telluride that has gotten an electric treatment

The Kia EV9 has been a much-awaited offering for India ever since it first made its India debut at Auto Expo 2023. That wait is finally over as Kia’s flagship electric SUV has been launched as a CBU import at Rs 1.30 crore (ex-showroom). It is the most premium Kia electric SUV one can buy in India.

Being based on the carmaker’s E-GMP platform that also underpins the Hyundai IONIQ 5 and the Kia EV6, it is a three-row SUV with a classic, boxy silhouette and has 198 mm of ground clearance. That being said, there is a certain level of elegance with the grille-free nose as well as the intricate headlight and LED DRL combination. Following Kia’s Design 2.0 language, the EV9 has plenty of smooth surfaces with a drag coefficient of just 0.28 to complement the chunky bits that include the flared fenders. There is a bit of sportiness at the rear thanks to the rear spoiler that contrasts the relatively clean tailgate. Rounding off the design are the swanky tail lights and the unique alloy wheels that have square-shaped elements. In essence, you could say this is a Telluride that has gotten the electric treatment.

Inside, the Kia EV9 looks premium with a black-and-beige-themed upholstery with the second-row seats also having the capability to be rotated by 180-degrees to face the third row. There’s also a triple screen setup, comprising a 12.3-inch infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display and a five-inch climate control display. Other premium niceties include a digital IRVM, a smartphone-based digital key, 64-colour ambient lighting, and power-adjustable seats for all three rows. As far as seating layouts are concerned, the EV9 is exclusively available in a six-seater layout with captain seats in the second-row that gets a massage function and under-thigh support. Passenger safety is covered by things like 10 airbags and a vast suite of Level-2 ADAS features.

Under the skin, the Kia EV9 for India gets a 99.8 kWh battery pack that gives juice to a dual-electric motor setup that pushes 384 hp and 700 Nm. This is enough for a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5.3 seconds and a claimed range of up to 561 km. It supports fast charging capabilities, with a 10 to 80 per cent charge possible in just 24 minutes through a 350 kW charger. There’s also the Vehicle To Load (V2L), allowing you to power small appliances using the charge from the vehicle’s battery pack.

Being a flagship electric SUV that is also a CBU import, the Kia EV9 will go up against the likes of the Audi Q8 e-tron, BMW iX and Mercedes-Benz EQE SUV.