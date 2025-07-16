Kia Carens Clavis EV: The Electrified People Mover

Kia have officially entered the mass electric vehicle segment with the Kia Carens Clavis EV. Kia call it an “E.We” i.e Electric for We, with it Kia aim to fulfill the purpose of moving larger groups and families together in a pragmatic electric vehicle.

Story: Salman Bargir

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is the brand’s first made-in-India electric vehicle and the country’s first electric MPV. It is not only an electrified version of their recently launched Carens Clavis MPV, but also Kia’s attempt to make electric mobility inclusive, aspirational, and large family oriented.

On the outside, it looks similar to its Internal Combustion Engined (ICE) sibling, although some efforts have been taken to differentiate them, mostly at the front. The first and most conspicuous is the covered charging port in the dead centre, so when someone greets the Kia Carens Clavis EV, it in a sense says out loud “Yes i am the EV”. Above it is the LED strip that connects the Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and below a silver garnish. The grille, well there isn’t one, not even a faux. But instead it does get what the ICE sibling doesn’t: a pair of fog lamps and Active Air Flaps (AAF)! The AAF help regulate battery temperature and enhance aerodynamics.

On the sides though, the only differentiating factor are the new aerodynamic alloy wheels, 16-inch on the Standard Range options and 17-inch on the Extended Range. The Kia Carens Clavis EV sits five-mm higher and has a ground clearance of 200-mm despite the addition of a full underbody cover. The rear is the same, except for the EV badge and yeah no tail pipe too.

Going inside, the immediately noticeable change is the centre console, a floating unit, a storage compartment and switches to control vehicle functions utilise the space otherwise occupied by a gear lever in its ICE counterpart. It does get a shift-by-wire gear-stalk mounted on its steering column and paddle shifters to switch between the four levels of regenerative braking on offer. It is offered with a seven seat configuration only, everything else, for the most part, remains largely the same.

Kia say, level four regenerative braking, is the strongest of the Carens Clavis EV’s regenerative modes. It not only allows the car to slow down, but also brings it to a complete stop using only the accelerator pedal, therefore is known as the i-Pedal mode too. It’s engineered to reduce reliance on physical brakes and, in turn, enhance overall efficiency and driving range. There is an Auto Mode too, where the optimal regeneration level is selected based on real-time driving conditions. It adapts to prioritizes maximum energy recovery to ensure a smooth and comfortable drive.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV is available in four variants: HTK+ and HTX with the Standard Range (SR) configuration, and HTX and HTX+ with the Extended Range configuration. SR variants feature a 99-kW (135 hp) motor paired with a 42-kWh battery pack, delivering an ARAI-certified range of up to 404 km. ER variants are equipped with a 126-kW (171 hp) motor and a larger 51.4-kWh battery pack, offering an ARAI-certified range of up to 490 km. Both motor setups generate 255 Nm of torque, ensuring consistent performance across the lineup. The battery packs undergo rigorous 420-mm water-soak, drop, and vibration testing, underscoring Kia’s commitment to durability. Fast charging from 10 per cent to 80 per cent takes just 39 minutes via a 100-kW DC charger. For enhanced efficiency and longevity under varied driving conditions, thermal management is handled by a liquid-cooled system.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV comes with an eight-year or 1,60,000-km warranty, Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), internal as well as external Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) capabilities, Vehicle Engine Sound System (VESS), 25 litre frunk and a host of active and passive safety as well as connectivity features. Kia have committed to back the EV with EV ready workshops, fast chargers across 100 plus dealerships, eleven thousand charging points across the country and Kia Express charge: a mobile charging facility that can be availed at site, booked via the My Kia app.

The Kia Carens Clavis EV will be available from 22 July at a starting price of ₹17.99 lakh ex-showroom.

