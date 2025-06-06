Honda Civic Type R Ultimate Edition Unveiled

Ever-tightening EU emission standards mean the days of the Japanese legend are nigh. With no successor in sight, the demise of the FL5 generation in Europe would terminate a 28-year-long reign of what is possibly the most adored lineage of front-wheel-drive cars out there. Fortunately, the Honda Civic Type R will continue living on in other international markets.

Sales of the fastest hot-hatch to have lapped around the Nürburgring Nordschleife will end next year in Europe due to its incompatibility with the incoming Euro 7 regulations. Honda are giving it a final send-off with a 40-car limited “Ultimate Edition”, celebrating its success and legacy with a handful of visual changes.

Finished in the brand’s iconic Championship White with a contrasting black roof, red-decals adorn the centerline of the bonnet and the side profile of the car. The massive rear wing is finished in carbon-fibre, as are the trims on the door sills and centre console. Extra interior illumination highlights the footwell, door-liners, center console, and cup-holders, while Type R puddle lamps and custom floor mats round up the “Illumination Pack” list. Buyers of this ultra-rare hot hatch will also get a special gift box with their cars, containing a numbered emblem denoting their build number out of the forty limited cars, along with a carbon fibre key ring and bespoke car cover.

The Honda Civic Type R FL5 was first unveiled in 2022 to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Honda’s fabled Type R division. Powered by a “K20C1” 2.0-litre, turbocharged, in-line four-cylinder engine delivering 325 hp at 6,500 rpm and a healthy 420 Nm of peak torque between 2,500-4,000 rpm, the needle climbs all the way to a 7,000-rpm redline. Mated to a slick-shifting six-speed manual, the reworked turbocharger develops a peak boost pressure of 25.2 psi, rocketing the car to a 100 km/h from a standstill in 5.4 seconds and hauling it all the way to a top speed of 275 km/h.

Amongst the numerous accolades bestowed upon the Honda Civic Type R FL5, its most remarkable achievement has been smashing the front-wheel-drive lap record at the hallowed Nürburgring Nordschleife in 2023, posting a time of 7 minutes 44.8 seconds over the 20.8 km-long course. For context, the lap times set by the 2019 Mercedes-AMG C63 S, 2011 Porsche 911 Turbo S, and 2009 Audi R8 V10 are similar. The FL5 has also set the new lap record at the Suzuka International Circuit in Japan during its development in 2022; lapping the 5.8-km track in 2 minutes 23.1 seconds.

Amidst speculations of the Honda Civic Type R making its way to Indian shores, it may seem logical for Honda to relocate their European FL5 inventory to other markets given the inevitable end to its sales in the continent soon. However, we are yet to receive official word from Honda India regarding their plans to introduce such a hardcore product here.

Story: Abhisu Poddar

