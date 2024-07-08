Facelifted Mercedes-Benz EQB Launched in India From Rs 70.90 Lakh

The facelifted Mercedes-Benz EQB brings in fresh looks, more tech and a bit more range than the model it replaces

July 2024 has started off in fine fashion for Mercedes-Benz in India. Hot off the launch of the EQA 250+, they’ve now introduced the facelifted EQB in the country with prices starting from Rs 70.90 lakh (ex-showroom). While the changes may not be big from a visual standpoint, there’s a lot that has changed, including offering a five-seater version in India for the first time via the EQB 350 4MATIC.

On the outside, the most visually different bit is the front panel which looks a lot more pronounced than before and has a nice touch of the Mercedes three-pointed star pattern, keeping it up to date with modern EQ models including the recently launched EQA. The bumpers have been slightly revised and the connected LED tail-lights now get a horizontal pattern.

Inside, the three-pointed star pattern is present on the dashboard and door trim and is backlit, too. The other key change is a new touch-capacitive three-spoke steering wheel. It also gets the latest MBUX infotainment software, dual-zone automatic climate control, 12-speaker Burmester sound system with Dolby Atmos, augmented reality navigation, Level 2 ADAS, and a 360-degree camera.

The bigger changes are under the hood. The line-up starts with the EQB 250+ that gets a 140-kW (190-hp)/385-Nm electric motor at the front, which is juiced by a 70.5-kWh battery. The other powertrain option is the EQB 350 4MATIC which has a dual-motor all-wheel drive electric powertrain producing 215 kW (292 hp) and 520 Nm paired to a 66.5-kWh battery. All this is enough for a 0-100 km/h sprint time of 8.9 seconds (EQB 250+) and 6.2 seconds (EQB 350 4MATIC) with both SUVs topping out at 160 km/h. The WLTP-claimed range stands at between 464-696 km (EQB 250+) and 397-530 km (EQB 350 4MATIC).

As things stand, the Mercedes-Benz EQB has several rivals in India, albeit none from perceived premium-luxury brands. Also, Mercedes-Benz have a lot more coming in the EV space, with their next launch set to be the Mercedes-Benz G 580 with EQ Technology as pre-launch bookings have commenced. Also expect the EQE Saloon and the Maybach EQS SUV to follow.