Croatian Tuner Tedson Motors Etna unveiled – a Lamborghini Gallardo Restomod

The Lamborghini Gallardo, when it first came out, was called the baby lambo as it didn’t have the V12 engine Lamborghini are famous for (Yes, they essentially used the same V12 for all of their cars for a staggering 46 years, from 1964 (Lamborghini 350 GT) to 2010 (Lamborghini Murcielago LP 670-4 SuperVeloce). But since then the Gallardo has gone on to become one of the best-selling Lamborghinis ever–the Gallardo became the first-ever Lamborghini to cross the 10,000-sales mark, chalking up over 14,000 sales in its production run–and thus earned its own place in the pantheon of supercars. However, the early Gallardos have now been around for some time, and while they still aren’t what you’d call outdated, they are old enough for a project exactly like this.

The Tedson Motors Etna is named after one of the tallest active volcanoes in Europe, conveniently located in Sicily, Italy—the home of the Gallardo. The Tedson Motors Etna utilises a widebody kit to great effect, the 60-mm extra width gives it a more purposeful stance, accentuated by a lowered ride height, courtesy of suspension components borrowed from Gallardo Super Trofeo race cars. It sits on redesigned “Teledial” wheels developed by California-based AL13 Wheels.

The front bumper is completely different, giving the Tedson Motors Etna a more contemporary fascia, and the same story continues at the rear, with a completely different roofline accompanied by a body-coloured cover that connects it with a ducktail rear spoiler. The lighting elements have all been redesigned as well and the rear haunches just above the tail lights have slashes pointing in the opposite direction to the OG Gallardo.

Almost all of the Tedson Motors Etna is made out of carbon fibre, which makes it a staggering 200 kg lighter than the stock Gallardo, which was no heavyweight for a supercar of its era at 1,470 kg. However, as the Tedson Motors Etna have to contend with just 1,270 kg and the fact that 5.0-litre, even-firing V10 have been tweaked with, now unleashing more than 600 hp and revving to an ear-gasmic 10,000 rpm, we believe this may become arguably one of the best-sounding engines on the planet after the Lexus LFA, which incidentally also had a V10. The power is sent to the ground via the six-speed e-gear transmission, as Tedson Motors said they acknowledge the rarity and value of the manual Gallardos and want to preserve them for future generations—that’s how we know that Tedson Motors cares.

Only 77 Tedson Motors Etna will ever be made, with deliveries beginning in the Fall of 2026.

