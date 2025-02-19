BYD Sealion 7 Prices Starting from ₹48.90 lakh

After showcasing the BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV recently at the Bharat Mobility Expo, BYD India have announced prices for both Premium as well as Performance variants of the car.

The BYD Sealion 7’s design cements itself as part of the BYD family by following similar design language and front-fascia styling present on the BYD Seal sedan. It features equipment such as a 15.6-inch rotating touchscreen, 128-colour ambient lighting, ventilated and heated seats as well as BYD’s Vehicle-to-Load (VTOL), which allows the Sealion 7 to power any electronic device like a power-bank.

The BYD Sealion 7 Premium variant is priced at Rs 48.99 lakh (ex-showroom) and produces 230 kW (313 hp) and 380 Nm. The claimed NEDC range figure is 567 km.

The Performance variant, priced at Rs 54.90 lakh (ex-showroom), takes things up a notch with an output of 390 kW (530 hp) and 690 Nm with a slightly lower NEDC claimed range of 542 km.

Both variants have an 82.56-kWh battery pack with BYD’s Blade battery tech as well as an eight-year warranty. BYD will also provide a complimentary 7-kW charger along with free installation.

A few of the BYD Sealion 7’s competitors in the electric-SUV space include the BMW iX1 which is currently available for an introductory price of Rs 49 lakh (ex-showroom), as well as the Mercedes-Benz EQA which will set you back Rs 67.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The BYD Sealion 7 certainly provides a fresh alternative to its German rivals and appears to be a strong addition to BYD India’s fleet.

