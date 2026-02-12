BYD Atto 3 Evo Unveiled Overseas, India Launch Soon?

The Atto 3 Evo picks up the slack on many of the current model’s shortcomings

The BYD Atto 3 electric SUV has been going great guns in India, accounting for close to a third of BYD’s total sales of 10,000 units, as of November 2025. And now we reckon that number is going to go up, as BYD recently showcased a new iteration of the Atto 3, with incremental updates.

On the surface, the changes seem minimal, with revised front and rear bumpers, new 18-inch alloys, a cleaner side profile with slimmer side skirts, and a sportier spoiler at the trailing edge of the roof. Hence, we’ll dive right into the electricals, where the biggest changes are. The new model gets a choice of either rear-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, instead of the current Atto 3’s sole front-wheel-drive configuration. And, while the current model had two battery options–a larger 60.5-kWh option offering a claimed 420 km of range, and smaller 49.9-kWh option good for a claimed 345 km of range–the new version shall feature a single, larger battery capacity of 74.8 kWh.

The updated model’s claimed range figures stand at 510 km when coupled with the Design variant’s single rear motor setup producing 230 kW (313 hp) and 380 Nm, and 470 km with the all-wheel-drive Excellence variant which makes 330 kW (449 hp) and 560 Nm. BYD also claims the new battery can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in just 25 minutes (half of the current model’s 50-minute claim) with a 220-kW DC fast-charger.

Moving now to the mechanicals, the Atto 3 Evo uses BYD’s Cell to Body technology, earlier seen on the Seal sedan, which integrates the battery directly into the vehicle’s chassis, for improved rigidity, safety, and interior space. As a result, the boot volume is now 490 litres–50 litres more than before–and expands to 1,360 litres with the split rear seats folded down. Also on offer is a new 101-litre ‘frunk’ beneath the bonnet. And keep in mind, all these changes have been done despite the overall length and wheelbase remaining unchanged, at 4455 mm and 2720 mm, respectively.

The cabin, too, undergoes quite a few updates. Starting from the tech on offer, the instrument cluster is a larger 8.0-inch unit (up from the current model’s 5.0-inch set-up), while the 15.6-inch central touchscreen now benefits from an AI-enhanced voice assistant that brings a cloud-based large language model (LLM), allowing for complex commands in natural speech. Besides, the front cabin now feels airier, as the gear selector has been relocated from a central position to the steering column. The rear passengers, too, will get some more comfort, with the inclusion of heated rear seats, and the rear suspension getting a more sophisticated five-link configuration, replacing the current model’s four-link layout, for improved dynamics.

And, of course, safety stays paramount, with seven airbags (driver’s and front passenger’s, front centre, front side and side curtain), Adaptive Cruise Control, Front and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Detection, Lane Departure Assist, Front and Rear Collision Warning, and Traffic Sign Recognition. Moreover, convenience features like NFC access via a phone or wearable, powerful wireless smartphone charging, subtle ambient cabin lighting and Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), which allows a range of external devices – from fairy lights to an air compressor or even a portable grill – to be powered or charged on the move, are retained.

The BYD Atto 3 currently on sale in India retails from Rs 24.99 lakh (ex-showroom) for the entry-level (49.92 kWh) Dynamic variant, and goes up to Rs 33.99 lakh for the top-spec Superior (60.48 kWh) variant with ADAS. However, considering the new one will have a single, larger-capacity battery, we expect its prices to start off at par with the current top-spec variant. Once on sale, the Atto 3 Evo will rival the Hyundai Creta Electric and Mahindra BE 6, while also acting as a more affordable option to the likes of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Volvo EX30.