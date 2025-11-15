Bentley Continental GT Supersports Is A Drifter’s Wet Dream

The Bentley Continental GT Supersports is the lightest Bentley in nearly a century and also allows tail-happy fun for the first time

Thought the Bentley Continental GT couldn’t get any more savage? The folks from Crewe have just proved it can do that and then some. The result is the Bentley Continental GT Supersports. With a nameplate that was born 100 years ago, this is the fourth Supersports model in Bentley’s storied history. It is claimed to be the most driver-focused Bentley ever and it’s hard to argue with all the manic performance trickery Bentley has managed to add into this Continental GT.

Let’s start with the heart of the savage beast that is under the bonnet. Good news for the ICE purists, the Continental GT Supersports gets a screaming 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine putting out 666 hp and 800 Nm–akin to what the Lamborghini Urus S and Performante offered, but lower than the 710 hp and 1,015 Nm from the last W12-powered Supersports–paired to an eight-speed DCT which, Bentley claims, is sharper and more responsive. If that wasn’t enough, you can actually get the rear properly loose for the first time on a Continental GT, as all that grunt from the Supersports is sent to the rear wheels only. Complementing all this is another element–this GT is a screamer thanks to a full-length titanium exhaust co-developed with Akrapovič.

So far as out-and-out performance goes, the Continental GT Supersports is claimed to hit 100 km/h from a standstill in just 3.7 seconds and capable of getting up to a top speed of 310 km/h. Straight-line speed isn’t everything as there is a lot of performance wizardry to help its overall dynamics. Firstly, it hit the gym and went on a serious diet to the point where it’s claimed to be nearly 500 kg lighter than the Continental GT and the lightest Bentley in 85 years. Now, we don’t have an official weight figure, but Bentley says it’s under 2,000 kg. A lot of things factor into that weight reduction, the fact that it’s a pure ICE offering with only the rear wheels driven, and with the roof now being a carbon-fibre panel. These not only help shed the fat but also lower the centre of gravity. Other weight-saving measures come from it being a strictly two-seat model with highly bolstered sports seats, as the rear cabin is now a carbon-fibre and leather shell.

Other performance wizardry comes with a new Drive Dynamics Controller configuration with Touring, Bentley and Sport modes to alter aspects of the Continental GT such as gearbox strategy, throttle pedal, ride height, exhaust character, and chassis settings. It runs with an aluminium double-wishbone front suspension setup, with a multi-link rear axle, air springs, and new Bentley Dynamic Ride twin chamber dampers. It also gets an electronic limited-slip differential with torque vectoring, rear-wheel steering and a 16 mm wider track width than the Continental GT. Braking duties are done via Carbon-Silicon-Carbide (CSiC) disc brakes, hiding behind 22-inch alloy wheels co-developed with Manthey Racing. As for helping the Continental GT Supersports stick to the tarmac, there are two options; Pirelli P-Zero tyres come as standard, but patrons may opt for a stickier set of Trofeo RS performance tyres.

A fast Bentley needs to look like one, and the Continental GT Supersports does that in spades. Every surface screams aggression with the largest front splitter ever on a Bentley road car, numerous carbon-fibre dive planes, fender blades, side sills, a prominent rear diffuser, and fixed rear wing. It’s not for show either as they combine to help generate 300 kg more downforce than a Continental GT. Unsurprisingly, the cabin is fairly driver-focused, helped by carbon fibre elements around the shoulder area, veneers, blending with leather and Dinamica elements.

Considering the manic nature of the Bentley Continental GT Supersports, it’s not surprising that Bentley has hammered home its exclusivity factor as only 500 units will be made. Even if you have the money to buy it, there will be an even longer wait to get your hands on it as the order books will only open by March 2026, with production commencing in the fourth quarter of 2026.