Auto Expo 2023: Tata Sierra EV Unvieled

Tata have showcased the Sierra EV in an almost production-ready guise at the Auto Expo 2023. The concept Sierra was last showcased at the Auto Expo 2020.





The Sierra EV has an angular styling theme going on for it with an erect stance. This is evident from the front fascia of the car which has an upright bumper with DRLs running the width of the front bumper. The bonnet has strong lines that boast the butch styling. The fog lamp housing and the headlight setup are separated by a panel that runs down in the middle of the front bumper. There is a large skid plate for the front section as well. The profile showcases body cladding running along the length of the car, with flared and angular wheel arches. It has a flat roofline with a dual-tone paint job, subject to change by the time it is ready for launch. The black and white paint job was also seen on the Harrier EV.



The interiors have a dual-tone finish much like the exterior paint job. The fit and finish of the interior dash and centre console layout are production ready. The company has not yet revealed the specs of the Sierra EV yet, we can speculate that the EV could be supported by a dual-motor setup relaying its power to all the wheels. The company will unveil the actual powertrain configurations in due time.



Story: Sumesh Soman



