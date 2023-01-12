Auto Expo 2023: Tata Harrier EV Revealed

Tata have taken the wraps off the Tata Harrier EV at the Auto Expo 2023. The Harrier EV looks identical to its ICE counterpart except for a few tweaks.





The company has not revealed any specifications yet, but confirmed that the EV SUV will come with an all-wheel drive configuration powered by a dual-motor setup. It is expected to house a decently-sized battery pack, somewhere around 60-80 kWh capacity. It will also have fast AC/DC charging ability. The car is expected to be launched by the last quarter of this year or the first quarter of 2024. Before that, we can expect the company to unveil its production model.



The Harrier EV gets a blanked-off grille, redesigned front and rear bumpers, the headlight and taillight units have also been redesigned, and there are light bars for both the front and rear sections. The concept model unveiled at the Auto Expo 2023 wore a white coloured paint job that went well in contrast with the blacked-out pillars of the car. It was shod with a fresh set of alloy wheels wearing MRF rubber and had air dams on the front bumper.



Story: Sumesh Soman



