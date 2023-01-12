Auto Expo 2023: Lexus RX Revealed

Lexus India unveiled the all-new 5th generation Lexus RX during its first-ever participation at India’s largest automobile exhibition, the Auto Expo 2023.





The Lexus RX India Lineup comes with two powertrains to meet the diverse needs of Lexus Guests – the RX350h Luxury Hybrid, and the RX500h F-Sport Performance. Booking and launch of the Lexus RX will happen before March 2023. The all-new Lexus RX is the first to adopt the Lexus safety system+, in 2016. It is also the third model in the line-up to benefit from Lexus’s next chapter of design.



The RX 350h Luxury SUV houses a 2.5-litre, turbocharged petrol engine that comes mated to a CVT transmission that puts out a good 250 hp when coupled with the strong hybrid system. The company claims a 0-100 km/h dash in just 8.1 seconds for the front-wheel drive configuration and 7.9 seconds for the all-wheel drive configuration.



The RX 500h F Sport Performance uses a 2.4-litre, turbo-petrol engine coupled to a six-speed automatic transmission, with the hybrid system the engine makes a good 370 hp and 560 Nm of torque. The car gets an all-wheel drive as standard and it is capable of a 0-100 km/h in a claimed 6.2 seconds.



The interiors boast a 14.5-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports wired Android Auto and AppleCarplay, a panoramic sunroof, wireless charging, and premium interior colours offered by Lexus – Black, Dark Sepia, and Solis White. The driver’s seat is designed encouraging a deeper and more intuitive connection between the car and driver based on the Tazuna concept, enabling the driver to enjoy controlling the vehicle, while providing a sense of openness and comfortable interior space. This series also promises the “Lexus Driving Signature,” ensuring a captivating driving experience, with features such as Direct4 Drive force technology, HEV system and a powerful Turbo hybrid performance.



Expressing his views during the unveil, Lexus India President Naveen Soni said, “We at Lexus India are delighted as this is the first time that Lexus is a part of the Auto Expo. What makes this occasion even more special for us, is the unveiling of the all-new Lexus RX, which has already gained huge popularity throughout the world, given its irresistible and several first-in-segment features. It gives me immense pleasure to unveil the RX 350h Luxury Hybrid & the RX 500h F-sport performance Powertrain lineup, in the Indian Market. We are confident that the introduction of these two variants will set a new standard in the Indian luxury car segment. Our guests are at the heart of everything we do, and we will work hard to provide them with unforgettable experiences. We are confident that this will further strengthen Lexus’ presence in the Indian luxury car market. Not only that, Lexus India is also committed to support India’s sustainable future with our portfolio of electrified cars that are luxuriously crafted, and consciously engineered to coexist in harmony with nature. In line with the global direction, Lexus India will continue to strengthen its presence through enhancement of its electrified range of cars and work towards crafting a better tomorrow”.

Story: Sumesh Soman

Also read: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched