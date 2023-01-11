Auto Expo 2023: Hyundai Ioniq 5 Launched for Rs 44.95 Lakh

Hyundai have launched the Hyundai Ioniq 5 for Rs 44.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Courtesy of the competitive pricing goes to high-level localisation of the EV.





The bookings were open since last month and the introductory price is only applicable to the first 500 customers. There are three colour options to choose from – Gravity Gold Matte, Optic White, and Midnight Black Pearl.



The Hyundai Ioniq 5 equips a 72.6-kWh battery mounted between the front and rear axles. It makes a good 217 hp and 350 Nm of torque that is sent to the rear wheels. The company claims an ARAI range of 631 km. The car is 4,635 mm long, 1,890 mm wide, and 1,625 mm tall with a wheelbase of 3,000 mm. There is a 3.6 kW vehicle-to-load capacity that can power up laptops, smartphone and other electrical devices.



The exterior features of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 include parametric pixel LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED tail-lamps, skid plates up front and at the rear, an integrated spoiler, shark fin antenna, Active Air Flap (AAF) that improves aerodynamics when closed and cools vehicle parts when open, 20-inch alloy wheels with parametric pixel design and auto flush door handles that automatically pop out when the driver is in close proximity.



The interior features of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 include a head-up display, a pair of 12.3-inch screens, front row heated and ventilated seats, rear heated seats, wireless smartphone charging, rain-sensing wipers, voice assistant and Bose sound system to name a few. The paint used on the exterior includes oil extractions from plants such as rape flowers and corn. The interior leather used is dyed using flaxseed oil and the carpet fabric includes bio components extracted from sugarcane and corn. The Hyundai Ioniq 5 can be charged from 10-80 per cent in just 18 minutes by a superfast 800V charging unit.

Story: Sumesh Soman

