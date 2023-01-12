Auto Expo 2023: Tata Curvv Unvieled

Tata Curvv has been showcased at the Auto Expo 2023, the EV version made its debut in the global markets last year in April.





Curvv’s design theme is based on the company’s “Less is More” philosophy and it seems to be working well for the Curvv. The nose of the car gets a blanked-out grille with DRLs that cover the width of the car and are swept back as well. The ICE version will get a redesigned grille and air dams in the lower bumper. There is an LED brake light that covers the rear windshield and a roofline that tapers off at the rear section. The concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 has pop-out door handles, these might not make it to the production model.



The profile of the car shows chunky tyres and flared wheel arches with creases that accentuate the tough look of the car. The same creases can be seen on the bonnet as well. The red and black paint job makes the car look bold and attractive. The interior features a floating touchscreen and a free-standing digital driver’s display, it would be welcome if both features make it to the production model.



The concept car also had a complete panoramic glass roof that gave an airy atmosphere for the cabin along with the blue-coloured interiors. The production model might do with a panoramic sunroof. The company has not released any information about the specs and powertrain options of the upcoming Curvv. That will follow in due time. We can expect the Curvv to be priced around Rs 16-17 lakh and climb its way to the Rs 20 lakh mark, the Curvv is expected to make it India debut by the last quarter of 2023 or by early 2024.



Story: Sumesh Soman



Also read: Tata Sierra EV Unvieled