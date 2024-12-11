All-new Toyota Camry Hybrid Launched

The all-new Toyota Camry Hybrid has been launched in India for Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom).

The new Toyota Camry Hybrid features a low stance, a hammerhead design and a moon roof that can tilt and slide. The car also features three drive modes which are sport, eco and neutral. The overall length has gone up by 35 mm to 4,920 mm but the wheelbase remains the same. The kerb weight has gone down by 20 kg to 1,645 kg. The turning radius has also gone down by 100 mm to 5.7 metres.

The Camry Hybrid gets a heads-up display and the car also features wireless charging of your phone. The Toyota i-Connect app tells the user all the necessary bits about the car and this version has been launched with both android and apple car play installed as opposed to the previous car that did not have either. Camry also features a JBL sound system which is supposed to make all drives feel great.

The all new Toyota Camry Hybrid has a heart that features an advanced fifth generation hybrid electric system which offers enhanced performance and exceptional responsiveness and will help in achieving a greener tomorrow. Powering the new Toyota Camry Hybrid is the 2.5-litre, four-cylinder petrol engine, that complies with the BS6 phase 2 regulations, produces 187 hp at 6,000 rpm. The peak torque it produces is the same at 221 Nm at 3,600-5,200 rpm. The output of the electric motor has gone up from 88 kW (120 hp) to 100 kW (136 hp) and the maximum combined output of the hybrid system is 169 kW (230 hp). The ECVT now features 10 preset “speeds” instead of seven earlier, which simulate a 10-speed gearbox, using the paddle-shifters.

The CEO, Chairman and MD of Toyota Kirloskar Motor, Masakazu Yoshimura, and VP, Sales, Sabari Manohar, led the event and unveiled their new masterpiece to us, aiming to redefine automotive excellence in the premium sedan segment.

Bookings are now open across all authorized Toyota dealerships in the country.

Story: Ajit Menon M