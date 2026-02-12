2026 Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 4MATIC+ Gets Revitalised In-line Six-cylinder Performance

The new GLC 53 steps in to replace the seemingly erroneous AMG models that only had four cylinders.



Mercedes-AMG has unveiled the first-ever GLC 53 4MATIC+ in both SUV and Coupe iterations. The GLC 53 replaces the four-cylinder 43 and 63 variants in many markets, representing a shift back to more enthusiast-approved (read: traditional) engines.

Externally, the GLC 53 projects a muscular presence with AMG-specific aerodynamic elements, including a bold vertical-slat grille, larger air intakes, and quad exhaust outlets offering visual cues of its performance. The optional Golden Accents Package, available for one year after launch, adds an obsidian black metallic or graphite grey magno exterior with techgold details, such as the subtle foiling on the car flanks with the AMG logo, and techgold rim flanges and wheel hub caps on the optional 21-inch forged light-alloy wheels.

The interior of the Golden Accents Package adds AMG sports seats upholstered in elegant black leather, with decorative stitching on the seat bolsters, and door and instrument panels to match the exterior accents. The AMG carbon trim elements are woven with metallic threads, matching the Techgold accents of the package, with AMG pattern design in black, illuminating the AMG logo in white.

With the AMG Night Package, meanwhile, exterior elements such as exterior mirror housings and trim strips are finished in high-gloss black, along with the dark chrome tailpipe trims and door handles. There is also an AMG Night Package II, aimed at those who appreciate subtle details such as the radiator grille struts, AMG emblem on the hood, or the type designations finished in black chrome.

At the heart of the new GLC 53 is a 3.0-litre in-line six-cylinder turbo-petrol engine equipped with an auxiliary electric compressor, delivering 449 hp and 600 Nm, with an “overboost” function that adds an additional 40 Nm for short bursts (of up to 10 seconds). Supporting this combustion engine is a 48-volt mild-hybrid system with Mercedes-AMG’s second-generation Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) which, along with its usual functions–like recuperation, load point shifting, gliding, and restarting of the engine during the start-stop function–also contributes an additional 17 kW (23 hp) and 205 Nm.

The ISG is sandwiched between the engine and the nine-speed AMG Speedshift (torque-converter) transmission, and is offered with AMG Performance 4MATIC+ all-wheel drive as standard. This means that despite weighing over two tons, the GLC 53 4MATIC+ can hit 100 km/h from standstill in 4.2 seconds, and achieve an electronically limited top speed of 250 km/h, which can be extended to 270 km/h with the optional AMG Driver’s Package.

But there’s more to the GLC 53 4MATIC+ than just high-speed thrills. The 4MATIC+ fully variable all-wheel-drive system dynamically shifts torque between the front and rear axles for optimal traction and agility in diverse driving conditions. The GLC 53 also benefits from rear-axle steering as standard, for sharper cornering at speed. And for deft hands behind the wheel, there’s an optional AMG Dynamic Plus Package with an electronically controlled rear-axle limited-slip differential for a custom “Drift Mode”, a first for any AMG SUV.

Summing up, the Mercedes-AMG GLC 53 4MATIC+ could well be the start of yet another sporty SUV battle, and we reckon it’ll only be a matter of time before its rivals, like the BMW X3 and X4 M, Range Rover Velar or Audi SQ5 (currently sold overseas) receive equally “hardcore” updates or new iterations altogether. Speaking in the Indian context, being that the GLC 53 may replace the 43, we expect its ex-showroom price-tag to be just shy of Rs 2 crore.