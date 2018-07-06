Mahindra Electric Collaborate with Zoomcar for e2oPlus in Pune

Mahindra Electric have offered 50 of their e2oPlus models in Pune via the Zoomcar platform. The cars are available for self-drive and ZAP Subscribe program on Zoomcar. Pune is the newest city to receive this offer and joins Mumbai, New-Delhi, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Jaipur and Mysuru.

The ZAP subscribe program is an easy and hassle-free way to get a car without down-payment, service, and insurance. A monthly charge for the e2oPlus is Rs 9999 for customers with the ZAP Subscriber program.

This initiative is financed as part of a larger financial arrangement between Zoomcar and LeasePlan, which will allow Zoomcar to get customized Electric Vehicle (EV) financing. Mahindra Finance is a continued partner with Zoomcar and Mahindra Electric in other cities as well.

Speaking on the collaboration Mahesh Babu, CEO, Mahindra Electric said, “Mahindra Electric, as the pioneers of electric mobility in the country and Zoomcar, as the leading shared mobility platform, have joined hands to bring electric mobility technology to more and more people. Today, we are proud to extend our association and introduce our EVs on Zoomcar’s shared mobility platform in Pune. This initiative comes as one of the first steps after the announcement of Maharashtra’s EV policy and we are positive that it will contribute to the state’s mission of rapid adoption of EVs.”

Greg Moran, Co-Founder and CEO, Zoomcar spoke on the occasion, saying, “We’re thrilled to once again partner with Mahindra Electric to bring innovative, green mobility solutions to the people up Pune. First through our PEDL cycle service and now with our electric vehicle launch, Pune continues to demonstrate strong leadership in supporting innovative first and last mile urban mobility solutions.”



The event was flagged off by Dr. Rajendra Jagtap, CEO – Pune Smart City Development Corporation. The initiative aims to promote connected, shared and electric mobility in Pune, and with Pune being a prominent IT hub in Maharashtra, the choice of location couldn’t have been more apt.

Story: Zal Cursetji