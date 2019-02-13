Getting Things Straight – the new Range Rover Sport HST

Land Rover have introduced the new Range Rover Sport HST with a new badge as well as a new engine to go with it: a mild-hybrid, electric compressor-equipped, turbocharged, 3.0-litre, straight six with 400 PS.

The new Range Rover Sport HST is the first of an evolved breed from Jaguar-Land Rover. The biggest change comes under the bonnet. A mild-hybrid system joins a new in-line, six-cylinder configuration that is boosted by an electric supercharger. This compressor can spin up to 120,000 rpm in just half a second thanks to a direct connection with the throttle, to virtually eliminate turbo-lag. A twin-scroll turbocharger joins forces with this supercharger to maximize the engine’s performance, and it also features Continuous Variable Valve-lift. As a result, the 3.0-litre Ingenium petrol engine makes 400 PS and 550 Nm. It also claims to return up to 10.75 km/l in this rather heavy Range Rover Sport. The performance figures too are nothing to be shy about: 0-100 km/h in 6.2 seconds and a top speed of 225 km/h. This straight-six now replaces the old 3.0-litre, turbocharged V6 petrol engine that was seen under the bonnets of Jaguar and Land Rover models until recently.

The new Range Rover Sport HST is the first step towards the commitment from Jaguar-Land Rover to have an electrified version of every model in their line-up. One interesting point to note is that this engine, or rather drivetrain configuration could well be offered in other models in their portfolio; notably the Jaguar F-Type sports car. Wouldn’t that be a delicious offering?