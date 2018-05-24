Ferrari Special Projects Division SP38 to be delivered

In the early part of this century, Ferrari launched their own custom, in-house built to what you want, ‘let’s go crazy’ service for customers.

They build and design one-off bespoke cars based on modern Ferrari road cars and at times were in co-operation with other design houses like Pininfarina and Fioravanti. This is the special projects division of Ferrari and they sure have dropped a lot of jaws since this programme started with cars like their one-off Ferrari SP 275 RW Competizione which was based on the F12 Berlinetta.

The latest addition is the SP38 which is based on the Ferrari 488GTB, which is a nod to stunning 308 GTB. The standard 488GTB is a 3.9-litre twin-turbo V8 delivering 670 PS and 760 Nm of mind-numbing torque. However, it is very possible that Ferrari may upgrade the engine to the Pista-spec track focused option that delivers 720 PS.

On the design front the car looks more like a concept than a road going car or a 488GTB, but that is what the special projects division is all about. Even though the 488 GTB has influences from the original 308 GTB, the SP38 on the other hand seems to be influenced but what many consider as probably one of the greatest Ferrari’s ever built for production, the legendary F40. The front gets small horizontal headlights,with carbon fibre components on an agressive face. Stunning side-skirts, a sharp roof and star shaped rims. At he back louvers for the engine cover instead of the window engine cover we often see. The tailights are hidden by a blacked-out grille and two exhaust pipes stick out of the centre of the rear real-estate.

The Ferrari SP38 with its inspiration from the 308 GTB, the legendary F40 and based on the chassis of the 488GTB will go on display for the first time at the 2018 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Story : Zal Cursetji