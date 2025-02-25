ZF Group Open Their First [pro]Tech Plus Workshop in India

The [pro] Tech workshop initiative is by ZF Aftermarket, a part of the ZF Group focused on the after-sales as opposed to OEM transmissions they are famous for.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG, aka the ZF Group, are well-known for their transmissions, as their eight-speed torque-converter has become the mainstay of premium cars the world over, appearing in luxury sedans, coupés, and even off-road vehicles. However, ZF Group are also home to ZF Aftermarket, focused primarily on the after-sales service industry. To expand their presence in that sector of the lucrative Indian automotive market, they have opened their first [pro]Tech plus workshop, with the aim to provide training, technical knowledge, and service data for workshops. Inaugurated in 2012, the ZF [pro]Tech network has been doing this for more than decade in multiple different countries across the world, including Brazil, Argentina and Columbia.

Their latest ZF [pro]Tech plus workshop in Delhi was inaugurated by Markus Wittig, Global Head of Business Line Passenger Car, ZF Aftermarket and Vijay Khorgade, Head of Business Line Passenger Car IMEA. Rolly Chadha, Head of European Motor Works and the owner of this workshop was present at the ceremony too.

The ZF [pro]Tech workshops receive access to technical data, service campaigns, marketing support, and training programs and ZF Aftermarket currently operates more than 140 ZF [pro]Tech start workshops across India. This is the first ZF [pro]Tech plus workshop, which provides on-site support and annual training. ZF Group plan to expand the network of both ZF [pro]Tech start and ZF [pro]Tech plus workshops in the next two years.