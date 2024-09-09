Spec Comparison: Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Rivals

We compare the latest addition to the niche off-roader space in India against its direct rivals to see how they stack up on paper

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is finally here after much anticipation and the wait was worth it with so many other changes other than the obvious extra doors and dimensions over its three-door counterpart. Of course at its core, it is very much a rugged off-roader despite the many mainstream bits onboard. So without further ado, let’s find out how it stacks up against its key rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and the Force Gurkha five-door.

Dimensions

Parameters Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Suzuki Jimny Force Gurkha Five-door Length 4428 mm 3985 mm 4390 mm Width 1870 mm 1645 mm 1865 mm Height 1923 mm 1720 mm 2095 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2590 mm 2825 mm

There’s no denying from the above table that the Mahindra Thar Roxx comes out on top in almost every department. The Force Gurkha five-door is a fair bit taller than both its rivals and runs the Thar Roxx fairly close in width and wheelbase. The Maruti Suzuki Jimny of course is the smallest of the lot, veering into the compact segment being under four metres long.

Features

Features Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Suzuki Jimny Force Gurkha five-door Headlights LED headlights with LED DRLs LED headlamps LED headlamps with LED DRLs Infotainment system 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system Climate control Automatic Automatic Manual Sunroof Yes, Panoramic and single-pane (lower trims) No No Instrument cluster Fully-digital 10.25-inch driver’s display Analogue dials with multi-information on display Fully-digital Cruise control Yes Yes No Keyless entry Yes Yes Yes Ventilated front seats Yes No No Wireless phone charger Yes No No Steering mounted audio controls Yes Yes No Android Auto and Apple carPlay Yes (wireless) Yes (wireless) Yes (wired) Tyre pressure monitor Yes No Yes Airbags 6 6 2 ABS with EBD Yes Yes Yes ISOFIX child seat mounts Yes Yes No Parking camera 360-degree camera Reverse only Reverse only ADAS Yes, Level-2 No No Rear A-C vents Yes No Yes Rear central armrest Yes No No

Considering the Mahindra Thar Roxx goes more down the mainstream route for an SUV, it comes as no surprise that it dominates this area with a more premium and upmarket set of features over its rivals that cover the daily essentials. Even in the realm of safety, it gains an edge with a 360-degree camera, as well as Level 2 ADAS. That being said, all these premiums will garner an additional cost which you will find more about here.

Powertrains

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Jimny Force Gurkha five-door Engine 2.0-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre NA petrol 2.6-litre diesel Power 162 hp (MT) / 177 hp (AT) 152 hp / 175 hp (AT only) 105 hp 140 hp Torque 330 Nm (MT) / 380 Nm (AT) 330Nm / 370 Nm (AT only) 134 Nm 320 Nm Transmission 6MT / 6AT 6MT / 6AT 5MT / 4AT 5MT Drivetrain RWD Only RWD & 4WD RWD & 4WD RWD & 4WD

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has the advantage of being the most diverse in terms of powertrain options available as you can opt for either a petrol or diesel engine in two states of tune. Also, it’s the most powerful in both petrol and diesel guises. Meanwhile, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny can be had with a petrol engine only, while the Force Gurkha five-door is limited to being a diesel offering. Another limitation for the Gurkha five-door is that it can only be had with a five-speed manual transmission.

As for drivetrains, the Gurkha and Jimny are purely 4×4 units while the Thar Roxx can also be had in RWD format. That being said, the 4×4 setup can only be had with its diesel engines.

Off-road cred

Parameters Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Suzuki Jimny Force Gurkha Five-door Approach Angle 41.7 degrees 36 degrees 35 degrees Departure Angle 36.1 degrees 46 degrees 37 degrees Breakover Angle 23.9 degrees 24 degrees 28 degrees Water Wading Capacity 650 mm 600 mm 700 mm

The main USP of these three SUVs is their capabilities of getting down and dirty and out of sticky and treacherous conditions. While the Mahindra Thar Roxx has the edge on size over its rivals, interestingly, it doesn’t necessarily translate to the off-road stuff. It comes out on top in the approach angle, but actually has the worst departure and breakover angle, which is topped by the Maruti Suzuki Jimny and Force Gurkha five-door respectively. In terms of water wading capacity, the three off-road SUVs are closely matched, but it is the Gurkha five-door that comes out on top. There’s also additional tech to assist this with an electronically locking differential for the rear axle and a brake locking differential for the front on the Thar Roxx. The Gurkha gets a manual locking differential for the front and rear axle. The Jimny on the other hand doesn’t get any such assistance.

Price and Verdict

Ex-showroom Price Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Suzuki Jimny Force Gurkha Five-door Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh* Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh Rs 18 lakh

* Only RWD variant prices for the Mahindra Thar Roxx have been revealed for now.

In the end, it all comes down to perspectives if you have to choose between these three off-roaders. If you are on the lookout for an off-roader that covers the basics in terms of features, while offering good off-road capabilities in a relatively affordable price point, the Maruti Suzuki Jimny fits the bill. On the other hand, if you want a more all-rounder experience with more powerful engines, bigger road presence and the niceties of a premium SUV, you can consider the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Sure, we are yet to know the 4×4 prices and it is already deeper in the pocket in RWD form, but it equates to a more premium experience. The Force Gurkha five-door sits right in the middle of these two off-roaders.